In the aftermath of West Virginia’s disappointing 23-20 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday a disgruntled coach Neal Brown reprimanded his team’s first-half effort, stuck his neck out for his starting quarterback and defended a couple of pivotal strategy calls toward the end.
It certainly wasn’t the presser Brown had hoped for following a game that a homecoming crowd of 54,090, one that also celebrated the retirement of Mountaineer linebacker Darryl Talley’s number 90, certainly hadn’t anticipated either.
When it came to the brass tacks of it all, Brown’s simplest explanation for what had happened was directed first toward the fans.
“I appreciate the fans for staying in the game,” Brown said. “What it came down to ... we needed to score a touchdown when we had it in the red zone, had to kick a field goal and weren’t good enough on the last drive. I liked how our guys competed in the second half, but the first half ... inexcusable.”
After seeing its team fall behind 17-0 at halftime to a Red Raiders team that had yielded 70 points to Texas the previous week and then looking on as a Mountaineer rally came up just short, the WVU fan base was loud in its disapproval, both in terms of boos and criticisms on social media.
Brown certainly took his share of that head-on in the press conference, but defended players and decisions in crucial situations when asked. That included — as all postgame press conferences have this season — starting quarterback Jarret Doege, who has come under fire due to late turnovers and inconsistency this season.
Statistically speaking, however, Saturday was not a bad game for Doege, who finished 25 for 33 for 318 yards and a touchdown with a fumble and no interceptions.
All but 42 yards of that production came after halftime as the Mountaineers frantically pulled themselves back into the game.
Despite the good things Doege did, it was an errant throw on third-and-4 at the Texas Tech 6-yard line with WVU trailing 20-17 inside the final five minutes that may have left the longest-lasting impression.
Doege had Leddie Brown open in the end zone, but his throw sailed wide and the result was a tying field goal instead of a go-ahead touchdown. Neal Brown said that one bad throw was in no way indicative of Doege’s performance.
“That’s going to happen, man,” Brown said. “If people want to get pissed at me, that’s fine. I’m fine with that. But that kid played well in the second half, man. I mean, he played well. What is he, 25 out of 33 for 318? You know what I mean? And most of that was in the second half. If they want to be upset with all of us in the first half, fair. I thought he played well in the second half.”
Texas Tech took the ensuing possession and, aided by a 42-yard pass from Henry Colombi to Kaylon Geiger, quickly got itself in position to take a late lead. With only one timeout remaining, the Mountaineers were put in a position to either watch as the Red Raiders bled the clock or let Tech score quickly, thus preserving time for WVU to try to respond.
Neal Brown went with the former option, but West Virginia couldn’t muster an answer in the closing seconds. It’s difficult to know whether either strategy would have ultimately been more effective than the other, with Colombi’s throw putting the Mountaineers behind the 8-ball.
“We were close to blocking a kick, so I felt like since we didn’t have any timeouts, that was the better way to go,” Neal Brown said. “If you let them score you need to do it with a minute and a half to go. You can do it either way. People that know what to do, they just run to the 1[-yard line] and stop.”
After Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay booted a 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to put the Red Raiders back up 23-20 with 18 seconds to go, WVU kick returner Winston Wright — ranked fifth in the country averaging 33.9 yards per return — picked up a squib kick and immediately took a knee, pinning WVU back at its own 9-yard line.
Though the squib was designed to help Texas Tech keep Wright under wraps, Wright has shown the ability to torch coverages already this season, returning a kick for a touchdown against Long Island and another within the 5-yard line at Maryland. But Neal Brown defended the decision to kneel down.
“You don’t want to return that,” the WVU coach said. “Once it’s squibbed you don’t have a really good chance and you’re going to get it no higher than the 30[-yard line], so you take a knee and try to save time. That’s the thought process. That’s a good play. You all can argue with me on a lot of other things, but that’s a good play.”
Whether it was or wasn’t is up to debate, but one thing isn’t: There weren’t nearly enough good plays to ultimately make a difference, and in the first half much of it stemmed from energy and effort.
While Neal Brown seemed to be prepared to make critical decisions down the stretch, even he admitted he could have never envisioned that.
“Caught me off guard,” he said. “We practiced well on Tuesday and Wednesday and that’s usually a good indicator, but we did not play well in the first half and that’s not going to be good enough. I told our team that. I told our staff that. It’s not good enough. We battled back and that’s a credit to everybody involved, but what we put out there in the first half, that’s not going to be good enough.”