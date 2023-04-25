West Virginia coach Neal Brown signals during a time out during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown doesn’t believe recent rule changes in college football will make a massive difference.
Last week, the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved several timing rules changes for Division I and Division II intended to continue the effort to control the flow of the game and encourage more consistent game management.
With the new rules, the game clock will continue to run on first downs, except when a first down is gained during the last two minutes of either half. Before the change, the game clock stopped when a first down was gained and the clock restarted when the ball was spotted. The rule had been in place since 1968.
Other newly approved rules prohibit teams from calling consecutive team timeouts, and allow for penalties at the end of the first and third quarters to carry over and be enforced on the first play of the next quarter.
WVU even followed some of the new rules Saturday in the Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium -- although there were plenty of other aspects of that scrimmage that didn’t follow traditional college football rules.
“I don’t think it’s going to be that big a factor,” Brown said after the spring game. “The clock is going to run on first downs, which we did today during the first half. I don’t know if y’all noticed we played with those new rules. I think you’ll see a few less plays, but I don’t think it’s a factor.
“I’m not for -- and I don’t think anybody was -- running the clock on incomplete passes," Brown added about a potential change that was not in the proposal. "I think that completely changes the game. I think the clock stuff’s going to have minimal effect.”
The Rules Committee proposed the rule changes March 3 with the hope of modestly reducing the number of plays in the game, which the committee will study during the upcoming season, and reduce breaks in the game.
“This rule change is a small step intended to reduce the overall game time and will give us some time to review the impact of the change," NCAA Football Rules Committee co-chair and Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in the March news release announcing the proposal.
NCAA secretary-rules editor and national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said, according to the Associated Press, the rules committee took a conservative approach to begin shortening games, and that the new first down rule is expected to take about eight plays out of each game, or an estimated 96 over the course of a regular season.