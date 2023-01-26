Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Neal Brown made sure there were no questions about why he hired his new tight ends coach when discussing offseason changes in a news conference Monday.

“I want to be real clear on this,” Brown said, “Blaine [Stewart] didn’t get hired because his dad was the head coach here.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags