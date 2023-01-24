MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown knew there would be production to replace in West Virginia’s receivers group this offseason, with the departure of the Mountaineers’ top four wideouts from a season ago.
Brown believes he’s found a No. 1 receiver in North Carolina State transfer Devin Carter, but there’s still questions to be answered at the position for a team the coach said “wasn’t good enough” and “underachieved on that side of the ball” during an offseason news conference on Monday.
“We lost a lot of production in that receiver room and a lot of experience, especially with Sam [James] and Bryce [Ford-Wheaton] going to the next level,” Brown said. “We really felt that we needed to add a '1.'
“We beat a lot of good people for him. He’s got over 40 career starts, and he’s been productive and he’s had consistency, and what we believe is we can even make him more productive than what he’s been. I think you’ll see his numbers, if he stays healthy, be quite a bit higher than what they were at NC State.”
Carter, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound fifth-year player, comes to WVU with one year of eligibility remaining. He saw significant action at NC State over the last four seasons, posting 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He had 406 yards and two scores on 25 catches last fall in nine games, and finished fourth on the team in receptions despite missing four games. He was the Wolfpack’s third-leading receiver the three seasons prior.
The Mountaineers lost James and Ford-Wheaton -- the two most productive receivers in the 5-7 2022 season -- as they pursue professional careers, as well as Kaden Prather and Reese Smith. The third- and fourth-leading receivers, respectively, transferred from the program.
“He was a four-year starter. They had a good football team and Dave [Doeren] does a great job down at NC State,” Brown, a receiver in his playing days, said of Carter. “He wanted the opportunity to be more productive. Obviously we lost production, so that was appealing to him. … If you look back for a long time at different places, our No. 1 guys have been really productive, and I think he’s got an opportunity to do that here.”
Brown also had a couple of factors helping WVU get in the door with Carter, who originally committed to Penn State before flipping to the Mountaineers.
Carter’s mother is a West Virginia native from around the Princeton area, Brown said, and Carter has been friends with Ford-Wheaton for years. The two grew up within an hour's drive of each other in North Carolina.
Carter is just one piece added to a depleted corps now led by Bilal Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the program who Brown said will help in both recruitment and development.
Marshall is “probably as good of a young coach that we’ve had, that I’ve been around," Brown said, "ever since leading offenses.”
WVU also added Kent State transfer Ja’Shaun Poke from the portal. Brown said the 5-foot-10, 173-pound senior will be an inside receiver and a major asset in the return game.
Rodney Gallagher III and Traylon Ray were WVU’s two high school signees at receiver. Brown expects Gallagher to have an opportunity to play early and said Ray also could, depending on when he arrives in Morgantown after his high school baseball season. Gallagher is currently playing basketball at Laurel Highlands High School in nearby Uniontown, Pennsylvania -- which Brown said he encouraged -- and was not among the early enrollees.
The Mountaineers currently have 80 scholarship players on the roster with a handful of spots still available, and Brown is looking is for another receiver. The first transfer portal window for entries has already closed, but another window to enter the portal will take place May 1-15.
“Speed’s a premium,” he said. “If you look at it, out of the portal there’s guy that haven’t been very productive that are going to some places and you look at it and you’re like, ‘OK.’ You go look at their track times and you’re like, ‘OK, it makes sense to me now.’ It’s at a premium. If we can find that, we’d prefer to add that.”
Brown also expects production from players already in-house.
Cortez Braham and Jeremiah Aaron combined for 271 yards and a touchdown on 16 receptions, finishing fifth and sixth on the team in receiving, respectively. Braham came to WVU from Hutchinson Community College and Aaron came from Navarro Community College ahead of the 2022 season.
“Almost every junior college player that I’ve ever taken has taken a significant jump from year one to year two,” Brown said. “I can go Damion Willis at Troy, who’s still bouncing around [professional football]. He, year one to year two, [made a] huge difference in production. We had a guy at Kentucky, Javess Blue ... and I can go on and on. I really believe [Braham and Aaron] will make big jumps.”
Brown also believes there will be another receiver already at WVU that’ll take a step up in the offseason, but he is unsure who be at this point.
The Mountaineers are planning to get spring ball started in just under two months. WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.