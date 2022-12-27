Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia added eight defensive players during last week’s early signing period, and with those, head coach Neal Brown feels his team added an increased ability to put pressure on opposing offenses.

“If you look for themes, which I know some of you will, pass rush - you can see that. That was something that was really, really important. We needed to improve our overall pass rush,” Brown said Wednesday at his early signing day news conference. “We have some guys here who have done a nice job, but we’ve got to improve that.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

