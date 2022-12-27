MORGANTOWN - West Virginia added eight defensive players during last week’s early signing period, and with those, head coach Neal Brown feels his team added an increased ability to put pressure on opposing offenses.
“If you look for themes, which I know some of you will, pass rush - you can see that. That was something that was really, really important. We needed to improve our overall pass rush,” Brown said Wednesday at his early signing day news conference. “We have some guys here who have done a nice job, but we’ve got to improve that.”
The group of defensive newcomers features two who are rated as four-star prospects by some outlets and played together already at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia with James Heard Jr. and Josiah Trotter.
Trotter is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker who has been invited to the All-American Bowl and was an All-State First Team selection by PennLive. He helped lead St. Joseph’s Prep to a state title as a senior and finished the year with 75 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick-six - and he missed four games due to injury. Rivals and ESPN consider him a four-star prospect, while he’s rated a three-star by 247Sports and On3. As a junior, he had 114 tackles, including nine for loss and 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and six passes defended.
Trotter is the son of Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Famer Jeremiah Trotter.
“He was a defensive leader in his class,” Brown said.
During his junior season, Heard was also at St. Joseph’s Prep and recorded 37 tackles, with 19.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound edge returned home to New Jersey to finish his prep career at Camden High School, where he had 38 tackles with 18 sacks and three forced fumbles as a senior. He was an All-State First Team selection by NJ.com and the West Jersey Football League Constitution Division Player of the Year. Heard is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals, which also ranks him the No. 3 overall recruit in New Jersey and No. 17 defensive end nationally, while 247Sports, ESPN and On3 consider him a three-star prospect.
Brown said Heard will likely be a bandit and could see him playing from the team’s first game. WVU’s coach sees him making his biggest impact early on third down.
“James saw an opportunity, and I don’t want to speak for him, but I think he saw an opportunity to play and play early and how he was going to be used in a league that throws the football,” Brown said. “That was a really good fit for him.”
WVU also added edge Oryend Fisher, defensive lineman Zachariah Keith and linebacker Ben Cutter on that side of the ball, and those players, in addition to Trotter and Heard, have experience getting to opposing quarterbacks.
Keith, a 6-foot-5, 240-pounder who is rated a four-star recruit by On3, had 76 tackles with four sacks this year, and had 101 tackles with 14 sacks the year prior at Douglas County High in Georgia. Brown says he’s got a similar body type to defensive lineman Sean Martin and that he has “really high upside.”
Fisher is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect from Brown’s home state of Kentucky. At Great Crossing High, he had 84 tackles this fall, with 11.5 sacks. The year before, he had 13.5 sacks. Brown said his coach at Great Crossing, Ricky Bowling, came to camps at Troy and they’ve known each other for a long time, and that, like Keith, has a high upside.
“This guy has a ton of potential and we want to play him on the edge. He can play the field or boundary,” Brown said. “6-6, 215. I bet he’s 240 by the time the season rolls around. He had 25 sacks in two years. That’s impressive.”
Cutter is a “hard-nosed guy” who Brown says was underrecruited for a while, even though the 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star linebacker put up ridiculous stats. He had 193 tackles as a senior, with eight for loss and two sacks to go along with four interceptions. During his high school career, he registered 579 tackles and Brown said he thinks “he’ll be a factor for us next year.”
WVU’s defense, which allowed an average of 32.9 points per game in the 5-7 2022 fall season, recorded 26 sacks and had 27 quarterback hurries. The Mountaineers’ 2.17 sacks per game were tied for 61st nationally out of 131 FBS teams. Dante Stills had the most on the team with 4.5, while Martin had four and Lee Kpogba had 3.5. Stills and Kpogba each were credited with six quarterback hurries. Kpogba was just a junior and Martin a sophomore, but Stills - who set program records with games played and tackles for loss, while his 23.5 sacks were third all-time - was a fifth-year player.
Mountaineers add tight end: LSU transfer tight end Kole Taylor announced his commitment to WVU earlier this week. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Grand Junction, Colorado, native played in 32 games the last three years with the Tigers, recording 17 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, including five receptions for 55 yards this fall. He started seven games in three years at LSU.