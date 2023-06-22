Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Texas Tech Football

West Virginia coach Neal Brown watches the action during a Big 12 football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 22, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.

 Brad Tollefson | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- There’s a bit more of a sense of normalcy around Milan Puskar Stadium this summer.

Now past the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusted to major rule changes across college sports, coach Neal Brown and the Mountaineers have been able to focus on football and have high hopes for the fall.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.