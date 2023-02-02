MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown is hoping West Virginia’s defense can get back on track this fall, and he believes the best people to lead the Mountaineers there are the same ones who have been with the program.
Unlike the offensive staff, which saw many moving pieces this offseason, the Mountaineers’ defensive staff remains largely unchanged heading into the 2023 season.
“I think when things go wrong, you really start looking and you say, ‘Why? Why?’” Brown said. “A lot of times you see this across the football landscape -- the easiest thing is, let’s just start firing people; let’s just start firing people. I’m not saying that’s the wrong reaction all the time, but I don’t think that’s the right answer in a lot of cases. You see a lot of mass firings, and then, did they get better or not? Then there’s a lot of things that go into that.
“When I started really evaluating where we were defensively, I get to this -- we need to win now. That’s what it is. Y’all wrote about it. I think that’s fair. We need to have a winning season. So how do we make these improvements within a nine-month period to get where we need to be in the fall, which is winning football games versus an extremely difficult schedule? And ... after going through and really evaluating everything, the best way in my opinion is consistency.”
Jordan Lesley has been WVU’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach since 2021, was co-defensive coordinator the year prior and has been on Brown’s staff since his arrival in Morgantown. The two worked together at Troy before that.
ShaDon Brown has been the team’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach since 2021, Jeff Koonz has coached inside linebackers and special teams since 2020, Andrew Jackson has been the defensive line coach since 2021 and Dontae Wright has coached safeties since 2020.
The Mountaineers went 5-7 in 2022 and finished ninth out of 10 teams in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing 32.9 points per game. They allowed 412.3 yards per game, with 262.3 through the air -- the second-worst mark in the league, paired with the worst pass defensive efficiency. WVU had the fourth-best rushing defense in the Big 12 with 150 yards allowed per game.
WVU had just 10 turnovers gained last fall. That number was tied for 128th of 131 FBS teams.
“We’ve got to coach better on the defensive side of the football -- there’s no question about it,” Neal Brown said. “We’ve got to coach better. ... We’ve got to be better at certain positions personnel-wise on the defensive side of the ball, but I believe in our group, I believe in Jordan Lesley, I believe in our defensive staff.”
While Brown said 2022 defensively was “not up to our standard,” he has faith the Mountaineers can return to being solid on that side of the ball. Brown said the biggest issues last season came in giving up too many explosive pass plays, not creating turnovers and on third downs in the games WVU lost.
“I think if you look at how we played defense over the first three years here, I think we established a way we wanted to play, we had a unique system and really it gave us a chance. Not in every game, but in a high percentage of our contests, we gave ourselves a chance to win as we got the personnel where it needed to be,” Brown said. “Last year, it just wasn’t up to our standards.”
In 2021, WVU was in the top half of the league in scoring defense, total defense, pass defense, first downs allowed, third-down conversions and fourth-down conversions. And the red zone defense was the best in the league.
In 2020, the Mountaineers were first in the Big 12 in scoring defense and total defense with 20.5 points and 291.4 yards allowed per game. They allowed just 159.6 yards passing per game -- the top mark in the country -- and the fewest first downs per game among Big 12 teams.
In Brown’s first year at WVU in 2019, the Mountaineers were in the bottom half of the league in most major defensive statistical categories.
“Here’s where it came to me -- in ’22, we simply weren’t good enough, but you just don’t forget how to coach in a one-year period,” Brown said. “Pass defense, that’s one of our issues in ’22. We were first in the league in ’20 in pass defense. We were third in ’21. Explosive plays -- huge issue for us this year. Well, we were first in fewest explosives given up in ’20, and we were second in fewest explosives given up in ’21.
“We were top five in the Big 12, which is the top half, in these categories in 2021, and the reason I’m telling you this is because sometimes the easy thing is, 'Let’s get rid of people, that’ll solve the problem.' To me, that’s not the issue here. For us to be better, I think consistency and cohesiveness is more important and the issues we need to fix are more in-house. ... How do I know they can get it fixed? Because we’ve got it done before.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.