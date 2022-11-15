MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown’s future as West Virginia’s football coach beyond the 2022 season will be decided by a new director of athletics.
It was announced Monday that Shane Lyons, who had served as WVU’s AD since 2015, had been relieved of his duties.
“I’m hurting for Shane and his family,” Brown said Tuesday. “Shane is a strong administrator, but he’s an even better guy. He’s a good man, and I think that’s very important to note. I think people forget that behind the titles and the decisions are real people with real families. He and his wife Emily and their two kids, they served this university and served it well. I wanted everyone to know we are thinking about him.
“I’m appreciative of the opportunity that he gave me to come here,” added Brown, who was hired by WVU in 2019. “We’re going to continue to fight and get better and win as many games as possible and do it the right way, which is what he would want.”
Rob Alsop, West Virginia’s interim athletic director who normally serves as the University’s vice president for strategic initiatives, said Brown’s fate is not linked to Lyons’, but still that doesn’t stop speculation from swirling as to whether the Mountaineers’ fourth-year head coach will get an opportunity to be at WVU for a fifth season.
Brown said he’s not looking past what’s directly in front of his ball club, though, which this week features a difficult test against No. 19 Kansas State (7-3).
Slated to kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium with a video stream through ESPN+, it will be Senior Day for West Virginia, as it’s WVU’s final home game of the season.
“My focus is just trying to get better today and go win a game Saturday against Kansas State,” explained the Mountaineers’ coach, whose team improved to 4-6 this past weekend after its 23-20 victory over Oklahoma.
“We did win that game, in case anybody forgot,” Brown chuckled. “We have another huge challenge this week. [Kansas State is] physical, and that really stands out when you turn on the film. That’s across both lines of scrimmages.”
Backup quarterback Garrett Greene provided a spark off the bench to propel the Mountaineers to their first triumph over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12.
The sophomore replaced starter JT Daniels and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns while completing 12 of 22 passes for another 138 yards through the air to lead West Virginia’s comeback effort.
Greene’s performance, which earned him the Big 12’s co-offensive player of the week honor, leads to the question as to what his role will be this coming Saturday.
“I probably won’t name [a starter], but I will say this — Garrett earned the opportunity to play more,” explained Brown. “We’ll get both those guys [Greene and Daniels] ready, and we’ll get Nicco [Marchiol] more [practice] snaps, too. He’s got some games he can play now [and still stay within the four-game limit to redshirt]. We’ve been getting him some reps as well, and I’m impressed with how much better he’s getting. But Garrett has earned the opportunity to play more.”
A highly regarded true freshman, Marchiol has played in one game so far this season, so his redshirt status wouldn’t be impacted if he plays in either or both of WVU’s remaining regular-season games.
“Potentially,” Brown answered when asked if Marchiol would see game action in the coming contests. “I’m not saying [yes or no]. We’ve been getting him reps, because I want to get him ready.”
West Virginia’s award winners from its victory over Oklahoma included:
Special teams: Sam James
Defense: Jasir Cox
Offense: Garrett Greene
Offensive line: Wyatt Milum
Blue Collar: Treylan Davis, Exree Loe and Malachi Ruffin
Juice Award: Sullivan Weidman and Ronan Swope
Scout team: Marquan Rucker, Keaton Thomas and Tyler Evans