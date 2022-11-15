Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NBrownOklah

WVU coach Neal Brown talks things over with an official during the Mountaineers' win over Oklahoma Saturday.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Neal Brown’s future as West Virginia’s football coach beyond the 2022 season will be decided by a new director of athletics.

It was announced Monday that Shane Lyons, who had served as WVU’s AD since 2015, had been relieved of his duties.