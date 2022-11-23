MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football coach Neal Brown uses a phrase fairly regularly — “Be where your feet are.”
Certainly, there is a lot of speculation about the future of Brown and his staff as their 4-7 team heads into the season finale on Saturday at Oklahoma State (noon on ESPN2), but he is just living for today. Whether he coaches another game for the Mountaineers may be unsure, but this week he’s not looking past the Cowboys.
“I’m pretty up front with our players, and we’ll deal with what happens when it happens,” noted WVU’s head coach, who holds a 21-25 record in his four seasons at West Virginia.
“Whatever comes, we’ll deal with it and deal with it head on. But right now, it’s about Oklahoma State and giving our guys the best chance and opportunity to go win the game. I think you have to deal with it that way.
“I think how you finish says a lot about you as an individual, so we fully expect as a staff and as a football team to finish in the right manner.”
West Virginia faces a difficult task on Saturday in Stillwater, a place it is just 1-4 in since joining the Big 12 in 2012. OSU is 7-4 on the season with a 6-0 home record while the Mountaineers are just 1-3 on the road in 2022.
The Pokes have been on a slide in the second half of the season, though. They won their first six games of the year and jumped into the top 10 of the Associated Press poll. After a 43-40 overtime loss to still-undefeated TCU, a 41-34 win over Texas on Oct. 22 improved OK State to 7-1 and earned it a No. 9 spot. But things took a downward turn from there. OSU has lost three of its past four with the only victory in that span coming against Iowa State, 20-14. After averaging 44.7 points per game in its first seven contests of the season, it has managed just 12.3 in the past four.
“They have had a lot of injuries, but it’s a group that plays a whole better at home,” noted Brown. “I think they have a [14-game] home winning streak that goes back to 2019.
“As [OSU quarterback] Spencer Sanders goes, they go,” the coach added. “He’s been a little bit banged up and didn’t play his best game last week [in a 28-13 loss at Oklahoma], but I fully expect him to bounce back.”
Sanders is averaging 264.2 passing and 39.1 rushing yards per game this season, but he’s battled an injury in the past month.
The Mountaineers’ starting quarterback against the Cowboys is going to again be Garrett Greene, according to Brown. Greene came off the bench and led WVU to a 23-20 win over Oklahoma on Nov. 12, thus earning his first-ever collegiate start last week in a 48-31 loss to Kansas State.
“I think there were some really good things he did and some things he has to get better,” Brown said of the sophomore QB, who threw for 204 yards against K-State, completing 15 of 27 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. “He has to take the layups. He’s always looking for the big play, but at times, you have to take the easy ones. We didn’t do as good a job of taking some of the easy things that Kansas State was giving us last week.”
With one game left in West Virginia’s 2022 season, there are a number of young Mountaineers who could see action at Oklahoma State without jeopardizing their redshirt status. One true freshman who won’t play is linebacker Raleigh College, who is already at the four-game redshirt limit, but others, including quarterback Nicco Marchiol, could get some snaps against the Cowboys.
“We’re going to talk about that,” said Brown when asked if he may use Marchiol Saturday. “It’s not just Nicco but a lot of younger players. We’re allowed, in our league, to travel more players [the maximum is usually 70] for one game, so we’re going to travel more players for this one. Some guys who we want to redshirt and are going to redshirt, we’re going to be intentional about getting them in.”
Unlike in 2020 (Liberty) and ’21 (Guaranteed Rate), there won’t be a bowl game for Brown’s Mountaineers at the end of this season, but that doesn’t mean he expects anything but the team’s best Saturday in Stillwater.
“This is our last game. We don’t like that, but it is what it is,” stated the coach. “I think this [Thanksgiving] week is about gratitude, and we’re thankful for the opportunity. We’re thankful for the opportunity to finish the season on the right note. This is the last week this team will be together, and we’ll make it a good week and fun week for the guys. I fully expect us to go out and give ourselves a chance to win.”