DAHOAJBrown (copy)

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown questions a call during the Mountaineers’ loss at Iowa State.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia football coach Neal Brown uses a phrase fairly regularly — “Be where your feet are.”

Certainly, there is a lot of speculation about the future of Brown and his staff as their 4-7 team heads into the season finale on Saturday at Oklahoma State (noon on ESPN2), but he is just living for today. Whether he coaches another game for the Mountaineers may be unsure, but this week he’s not looking past the Cowboys.

