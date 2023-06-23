West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talks with quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) after the NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)
MORGANTOWN -- It’s been a solid summer so far for Neal Brown and his West Virginia football coaching staff on the recruiting trail.
In an interview with HD Media on Wednesday, Brown said the program has had approximately 40 official visitors on campus, and between the start of June and the start of the weekend, the Mountaineers had received 10 commitments from the Class of 2024. That puts the total number of commitments from high school recruits in the class up to 13 as WVU continues to try to build through development.
“We still want to be a group that builds through the high school recruiting and addresses immediate needs in the portal,” Brown said. “But what we want to do is do a great job in evaluation, recruit them, get them here, develop them and be able to retain them. I think that’s the best recipe for us to have success.”
As of Friday, the Mountaineers had the 31st-ranked recruiting class according to Rivals, the No. 35 rank according to 247Sports and the No. 39 class according to On3.
It’s a group comprised of mainly three-star prospects, including defensive end Obinna Onwuka from Charles Herbert Flowers High in Maryland, linebacker Rickey Williams from Archbishop Hoban High in Ohio, receiver Keyshawn Robinson from Jefferson High, athlete Zae Jennings from Winton Woods in Ohio, offensive lineman Kyle Altuner from Good Counsel High in Maryland, cornerback Jacob Boyce from Douglas County High in Georgia, cornerback Romanas Frederique Jr. from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, defensive lineman Elijah Kinsler from Bergen Catholic High in New Jersey, defensive lineman Richard James Jr. from Camden High in New Jersey, tight end Jack Sammarco from Anderson High in Ohio and receiver Brandon Rehmann from St. Joseph’s Prep in Pennsylvania -- Rehmann is rated a four-star prospect by rivals -- in addition to safety Keelan Flowe from Julius L. Chambers High in North Carolina and receiver Chris Henry from Dunnellon High in Florida, who are both rated three-star recruits by Rivals but have no stars from 247Sports or On3.
Of the commitments, Robinson, James and Sammarco were the only to commit before June. The other 10 have committed since June 9 -- a stretch started when Onwuka gave his pledge.
"We’re building something special in Morgantown, it’s about to get crazy in a couple days, trust the climb," Onwuka wrote in a post on Twitter three days after his commitment. He has since posted several other tweets celebrating commitments and encouraging others in the class to join WVU.
While using the transfer portal to address immediate needs, like WVU did by announcing five players combined along the defensive line, secondary and in the receivers room since the conclusion of spring practices and the April 22 Gold-Blue Spring Game at Milan Puskar Stadium, Brown still believes the best way to build the Mountaineer program is through high school recruiting and development.
WVU’s 2023 overall recruiting class ranked 48th nationally by 247Sports and 44th by Rivals, and included players who were rated four-star high school prospects by at least one of those recruiting services in defensive end James Heard Jr., receiver Rodney Gallagher III, linebacker Josiah Trotter and receiver Traylon Ray.
The year prior, 247Sports ranked WVU’s overall recruiting class No. 42 and Rivals ranked it No. 32. That group included players ranked as four stars by at least one of the two recruiting services in Hershey McLaurin, Lee Kpogba, Nicco Marchiol and Jacolby Spells.
“We’ve had a good run recruiting,” Brown said. “Last year’s recruiting class -- they’re showing it right now in their workouts -- we had a really high-level class last year. We like the guys we’ve got committed. We’ll have a few more. We’re hoping we’ll be around 20 as far as high school players in this deal. We need to finish strong here over the next week.”
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023 season with a 7:30 p.m. game Sept. 2 against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.