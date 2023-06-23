Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia Oklahoma St Football

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talks with quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) after the NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- It’s been a solid summer so far for Neal Brown and his West Virginia football coaching staff on the recruiting trail.

In an interview with HD Media on Wednesday, Brown said the program has had approximately 40 official visitors on campus, and between the start of June and the start of the weekend, the Mountaineers had received 10 commitments from the Class of 2024. That puts the total number of commitments from high school recruits in the class up to 13 as WVU continues to try to build through development.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.