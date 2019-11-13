West Virginia University redshirt freshman receiver Sam James had one of the best games a player at his position has ever had in a Mountaineer uniform during last week’s loss to Texas Tech.
Both he and first-year WVU coach Neal Brown know James was capable of much more against the Red Raiders. Despite his underclassman status, James has become a main cog in the West Virginia offense and, because of that, Brown coaches James just a little bit harder.
“I think you have to coach your best players the hardest,” Brown said. “Obviously, we game-plan to get him the ball a lot, and I think he at this point is our top play-maker on offense. Our players understand we try to get him the ball schematically. I think when you try to do those things, you have to hold those guys to a higher standard — and I do.”
Consider what James did against Texas Tech — his 14 receptions were the second most in a single game in program history, and his 223 receiving yards were fourth-most ever in a game by a Mountaineer.
There were, however, no touchdowns on the statistics sheet for James. Also, the drops that have plagued him at times this season showed up again against the Red Raiders. The passes coming his way were not always great — he likely would have gone for at least one touchdown if not for underthrown deep balls — but the drops were definitely on James, who leads WVU with 58 catches this season and ranks sixth in the Big 12 at 69.2 receiving yards per game.
“I’ve got huge expectations for him,” Brown said. “I think there are things he did really well, but I was in the receivers’ meeting yesterday, and I was harder on him than the rest of them because he could have had 18 catches for 300 yards.”
James was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday — the second time he has received that honor this season — and perhaps a little of the credit for that should go to Brown.
Earlier this season, if James had a string of bad plays or dropped a pass, it could have meant the end of his day. Last week against Texas Tech, Brown wanted to allow James the chance to atone for mistakes. If the Mountaineers are going to eventually be what Brown wants them to be, James figures to be a key figure in those plans. There is not time for the redshirt freshman to play like a redshirt freshman.
Brown wants and needs James to be a weapon for West Virginia right now, so the first-year coach is holding the freshman to a high standard.
James isn’t there yet, obviously, but Brown said he saw positive progress in last week’s loss.
“It’s a lot of burden to put on a redshirt freshman now,” Brown said. “I’m sitting here talking about him being our best play-maker, our go-to guy and how I hold him accountable, but I’m excited about his future. You’ve heard me defend him, but just because of where we’re at as a program, I think you have to put a little more on him than maybe he was ready for at the beginning of the year, but I think now he’s starting to grow into that role.
“The thing I’m most proud of is he overcame negative plays for really the first time in his career. He was able to overcome a drop. He was able to overcome a bad run.”