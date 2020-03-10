MORGANTOWN — After missing out on a bowl appearance for the first time since 2013, the West Virginia University football team has plenty of improvements to make before taking the field for the season opener against Florida State on Sept. 5 in Atlanta.
Limping to last season’s 5-7 finish, the Mountaineers concluded the year with one of the worst offenses in the Big 12 Conference. There were questions about quarterback play. There were adjustments with the depth chart. Very little seemed to work.
Losing two of their starting offensive linemen from a year ago isn’t exactly going to help the Mountaineers get their offense off the ground, but head coach Neal Brown is leaning on the team’s youth at the position to step up and play a role, hoping to enhance the offense.
WVU began its slate of spring practices on Tuesday morning with very limited experience among those receiving repetitions at the team’s two tackle positions.
According to Brown, redshirt sophomore Junior Uzebu and redshirt freshman Brandon Yates are beginning the spring receiving most of the reps at left tackle, while redshirt freshman Parker Moorer and junior John Hughes are anchoring the right side of the offensive line.
Brown has been impressed with the development of both Moorer and Yates, who stepped on campus late in the process last year and are among the youngest returnees from last season.
“Parker got here at the end of May, beginning of June. Brandon Yates didn’t get here right until the first day of fall camp,” Brown said. “They’ve both progressed. As a football team, we need those guys to be able to give and either start or play a good bit. Those are really important.
“How they progress is going to be a huge factor for us offensively. I think how we handled them last year was the right way. They’re much stronger than they were when they first got here.“
Brown is also expecting to rely on junior John Hughes, much like with Yates and Moorer. Hughes, who started a handful of games last season at guard, will stay at the tackle position, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
“Those are guys that we need to come on,” Brown said. “They have the capability, they just got to do it.”
Uzebu, who saw very little playing time last season, was one player Brown singled out for his work over the offseason. Also raising eyebrows has been James Gmiter, a redshirt sophomore who played in 12 games last season at both guard spots.
“Gmiter’s a guy I’m excited about,” Brown said. “He started every game last year, but you’ve got to remember, he really didn’t play much offensive line. I think we moved him from D-line right before spring ball last year so [he] went through the fall, it was the first time he ever played at the collegiate level on the offensive line.
“He’s a guy that had a really good offseason. He’s kind of developing into a leader in that room.”
As the Mountaineers progress through spring practice, the team’s personnel is expected to remain constant.
“We’ll probably maintain that through the spring unless something changes, just so we’re not moving them around,” Brown said. “If we feel like we need to make some adjustments after this spring, we will.