MORGANTOWN - Despite a fall that featured plenty of uncertainty for the future, West Virginia was able to keep the majority of its Class of 2023 recruits together for the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

By the time head coach Neal Brown took the podium at 1 p.m. in the Milan Puskar Center to discuss the class, he had 17 players signed with the expectations of one or two more to sign later in the day.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

