MORGANTOWN - Despite a fall that featured plenty of uncertainty for the future, West Virginia was able to keep the majority of its Class of 2023 recruits together for the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.
By the time head coach Neal Brown took the podium at 1 p.m. in the Milan Puskar Center to discuss the class, he had 17 players signed with the expectations of one or two more to sign later in the day.
“I’m proud of this group of signees. A group that stayed committed,” Brown said. “We had, I think, through all the turmoil, we really had two decommitments and we’ve added some really good players even during this - and it’s been some challenging, tough times, but they stayed committed because of the relationships that we’ve built within this program, within this building, and also the belief in the vision.”
The Mountaineers started the 2022 season 3-6 before winning two of the final three games to end the season 5-7 and short of bowl eligibility. There were calls for Brown’s time as the program’s coach to come to an end after four seasons, and Shane Lyons was fired as athletic director. WVU announced the hiring of North Texas athletic director Wren Baker on Nov. 30, and later that day the school announced Brown would remain in his position.
Three weeks later and WVU feels like it put together a successful signing class.
There are nine states represented, and Brown said there was an emphasis on getting back to recruiting the state of Pennsylvania - WVU had five signees from the state, including four-star prospect Rodney Gallagher III, who ESPN tabbed as the No. 2 overall prospect in the state and who is considered WVU’s top signee. He played quarterback this fall at Laurel Highlands, but comes in as a receiver.
WVU added two from Ohio - twin cornerbacks Josiah and Jordan Jackson from Fairfield - one from Virginia in tight end TJ Johnson, one from Morgantown in University tight end Noah Braham and one from Kentucky in Great Crossing edge Oryend Fisher. Johnson and Braham are both the sons of former WVU players.
“Not only during our time here, but really throughout the history of the modern era of West Virginia football, you’re not able to find all your needs within that six-hour radius, so the southern states have been really good to us,” Brown said. “You’ve got to fight to keep them, but they’ve been really good to us and we’re not going to abandon those - the Georgia and the Florida’s and into the state of Alabama. Those areas have been good to us, but we’re going to hit the six-hour radius first.”
Brown that there was an emphasis on adding pass rushers, adding versatility in both the running back and tight end rooms and adding downhill box linebackers.
In addition to Johnson and Braham at tight end, WVU added offensive weapons at running back in Jahiem White out of York, Pennsylvania, and DJ Oliver out of Port Saint Joe, Florida.
Besides Gallagher, WVU signed receiver Traylon Ray - a four-star prospect according to On3, 247Sports and ESPN - out of Tallahassee, Florida. The Mountaineers also added three-star quarterback Sean Boyle from Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as offensive linemen Nick Krahe, Cooper Young and Johnny Williams IV to the offense.
Defensively, James Heard Jr. is rated a four-star edge rusher by Rivals, and Josiah Trotter is rated a four-star linebacker by ESPN and Rivals. WVU also signed three-star linebacker Ben Cutter and defensive lineman Zachariah Keith, who is rated a four-star prospect by On3 and a three-star recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
Brown said Boyle, Cutter, Heard, Josiah Jackson, Johnson, Trotter, White and Williams would be its early enrollees.
The program was aiming for 16-20 signings Wednesday and achieved that - Brown said WVU could have one or two more high school or junior college transfers, but that would be it. It’s now planning to sign 8-12 transfers - it already has commitments from Kent State receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller. Brown said a couple more have committed but not made it public.
WVU has several areas it could go in the transfer market, but quarterback is not one of them, according to Brown, who is sticking with Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol to battle it out in the spring.
WVU is looking at receivers in the portal after losing its top four from the fall, and it is still pushing for a pass-receiving tight end. Brown says they’ll always save spots for offensive and defensive linemen “ because I don’t think you could ever have enough big, athletic bodies,” and added that there are secondary needs. It is to be determined if WVU will add another specialist after kicker Casey Legg announced he would retire from football, but Brown said he’s liked the progression of Danny King.
“Even as the world changes in college football - it’s changed a lot in two years - I still think our best opportunity to be successful at West Virginia is to be a developmental program,” Brown said. “There's going to be those moments when you develop a really good player and you might lose him, but those few occurrences should not deter us from what our real objective should be, which is to bring guys in like we’ve done way before I was here and develop guys through processes, through the infrastructure and I think that’s still the best way. … We have to be able to still focus on high school and being developmental oriented.”
Benton flips: Justin Benton, a 6-foot-1, 280-pound three-star defensive lineman from Georgia, flipped his commitment from WVU to Houston on Wednesday. He had committed to the Mountaineers, but took a visit to Houston last weekend.
Harrell to Purdue: The Boilermakers officially announced Tuesday night Graham Harrell would be its next offensive coordinator. He served as WVU’s offensive coordinator in 2022 after three seasons at USC and three at North Texas in the same role. Brown said the Mountaineers now have two offensive positions to fill, but declined other comments on that until a later date and kept focus on the 2023 signing class.
Daniels to Rice: Quarterback JT Daniels has committed to transfer to Rice after one season at WVU, according to multiple reports Tuesday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel was the first to report the news. He transferred to WVU in the summer and started the first 10 games, throwing for 2,107 yards and 13 touchdowns on 200-of-327 passing with nine interceptions. Rice would be Daniels’ fourth school - he started his career at USC and transferred to Georgia before coming to WVU.