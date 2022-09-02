PITTSBURGH -- In the end, 60 minutes of back-and-forth, high-drama football boils down to a handful of heartbreaking plays for West Virginia.
Indeed, there were plenty of “what-ifs” to be asked following the Mountaineers’ 38-31 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, and some of those questions were posed to WVU head coach Neal Brown in the aftermath.
There was Brown's decision to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-less-than-a-yard in Pitt territory midway through the fourth quarter. There was an ill-timed dropped pass by Bryce Ford-Wheaton that turned into a game-deciding pick-six for Pitt’s M.J. Devonshire. There was a Reese Smith catch that was overruled via booth review at the end of the game.
And along the way there were a few targeting calls that all went against the Mountaineers, and booth reviews on targeting and catches were certainly on Brown’s mind as he opened a tough postgame press conference late Thursday night.
“Don’t ask me what targeting is and don’t ask me what a catch is because I don’t know and I haven’t gotten an explanation,” Brown opened. “So don’t ask me about that because I can’t talk about it. I probably know less about a catch and targeting than I did before the game.”
Brown’s ire seemed to be intensified by the fact that nearly all of the night’s booth reviews went in favor of the home team. He pointed to a catch made by Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew during Pitt’s last touchdown drive, one that tied the game at 31 with less than four minutes to go. The play went under review and eventually stood as called despite Brown believing there was visual evidence to the contrary.
He compared the play to Smith’s near-catch at the end, one that would’ve given WVU a first down at the Pitt 1-yard line with less than 30 seconds remaining.
“I’ve got to get an understanding of what that was,” Brown said. “We had two plays -- we had the ball the last play of the game that’s going to get shown a lot where I thought our guy’s hands were under the ball, and if your hands are under the ball, then my understanding is it’s a catch. I’m sure it’s going to get explained to me whenever [the officials] talk to me -- they wouldn’t talk to me after the game -- but whenever they talk to me I’m sure it’s going to get explained to me.
“But there was a play over the middle with their tight end on their last touchdown drive on offense where the tight end goes across the middle and the ball moves. The ball moves. I need to get a clear understanding of what that is because right now I’m not sure of the difference between the two plays.”
Twice, including once on WVU’s final drive that fell just short, Pitt was whistled for targeting only to have both calls overturned by booth review. West Virginia wasn’t so lucky, losing cornerback Wesley McCormick to a targeting call in the fourth quarter, a call that stood and led to McCormick’s ejection. Having already lost preseason All-Big 12 selection Charles Woods to an injury in the first quarter, the Mountaineer secondary was fairly depleted at the worst time.
While Brown didn’t question the call against McCormick, he did question the call on a hit on Ford-Wheaton that was overturned on the Mountaineers’ final possession.
“The targeting penalty [against McCormick], which it probably is a good call, but I thought we had two other ones … I’m just confused,” Brown said. “It’s hard, don’t get me wrong. It’s really hard to officiate this game and the targeting is really difficult to call. I thought the one on Bryce at the end of the game, those are the types of hits we’re trying to take out of the game.”
Ford-Wheaton was a subject in the postgame as well. With the score tied at 31 after a Pitt touchdown, the Mountaineers had a first-and-10 at their own 39 with quarterback JT Daniels firing to a wide-open Ford-Wheaton downfield. But the ball went through Ford-Wheaton’s hands, up in the air and into the arms of Devonshire. Ford-Wheaton was by far WVU’s most productive receiver, catching nine passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, and also made a key tackle on a punt return.
After the game, Brown was having none of any kind of criticism pointed at his receiver.
“He made two touchdowns too,” Brown said. “We had two drops, one of them was inopportune, it is what it is. The kid also played his ass off. I thought he fought and he not only did that but he made a hell of a play on punt [coverage].”
After the game and all of Friday morning, the play that drew the most criticism from WVU fans was Brown’s decision to take a delay-of-game penalty and punt instead of going for a fourth-and-short at Pitt’s 48-yard line. The Panthers started the ensuing drive with 6:10 remaining, marched 92 yards to tie the game and took the lead for good on the subsequent interception.
Yet Brown remained steadfast in his call.
“It’s fourth and about a foot, we’re up seven so you can pin them and we did,” Brown said. “Here it is, 6:01 to go, I looked up at the clock and they had to go [92] yards and we’re up by seven. If you go for it there and you don’t get it, then they’ve got a short field and they had three timeouts.
“Their drive before that we had two sacks and got them into third-and-forever and we played really well defensively on back-to-back drives, so I felt good about it. It’s easy to second-guess now because they went [92] yards. But I think the decision was sound, and if I had to do it again, I’d do it again.”