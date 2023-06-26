Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU FB web.jpg

MORGANTOWN -- Rodney Gallagher III has likely received more attention than any other recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 signing class, but coach Neal Brown says he’s handled it well early in his time with the Mountaineers.

Brown has been pleased by what the four-star prospect, who didn’t enroll in January because he was starring on the basketball court for Laurel Highlands (Pennsylvania) High, has shown early in summer workouts.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags