MORGANTOWN -- Rodney Gallagher III has likely received more attention than any other recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 signing class, but coach Neal Brown says he’s handled it well early in his time with the Mountaineers.
Brown has been pleased by what the four-star prospect, who didn’t enroll in January because he was starring on the basketball court for Laurel Highlands (Pennsylvania) High, has shown early in summer workouts.
“I’ve been really pleased. He’s been humble,” Brown said Wednesday in an interview with HD Media. “He’s had attention going back to early in middle school, but he’s had a lot of humility. What I mean by that is he knows it’s going to be an adjustment. He’s also aware that he comes in with a lot of hype, and that’s been earned by him in basketball and football. But he’s been really humble.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native will play receiver for the Mountaineers, but saw action at quarterback during his high school career. He compiled 1,272 yards and 13 touchdowns on 93 of 167 passing, and added 690 yards and 11 touchdowns on 146 carries. He also caught 13 passes for 77 yards and four touchdowns in his final prep season.
As a junior, he completed 104 of 179 passes for 1,365 yards and 12 touchdowns, and tallied 1,130 yards and 21 scores on 169 carries.
His career high school numbers include 3,014 yards and 29 touchdowns passing, 2,376 yards and 40 scores rushing and 890 yards and 11 TDs receiving.
Gallagher was named the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Male Athlete of the Year, a two-time all-state first teamer, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League 4A Big Seven Conference Offensive Player of the Year, a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fab 22 honoree and the Post-Gazette WPIAL Male Athlete of the Year. Gallagher was also invited to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
He had received attention back to his middle school days, when he was playing AAU basketball for 12U North Coast Blue Chips with Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.
His high school basketball career was just as impressive as his football career. Gallagher was a four-time all-state first-team selection and is the only player in western Pennsylvania history to be named four-time WPIAL Fab 5 by the Post-Gazette. He scored 2,035 points in his career and averaged 22 points, five rebounds and five assists per game as a senior.
He’s fit in well in Morgantown so far this summer.
“The guys here like him. They’ve been really accepting to him,” Brown said. “He’s also hungry. That’s the thing I’ve been really pleased with -- he’s gone to work and really shown [it], and he’s earning the respect and the trust of his teammates and staff by just how he works.
“He’s got high-end talent, but he also played quarterback in high school, for the most part. This is learning how to play receiver and learning how to get off press coverage and those things.”
Gallagher is one of two high school receivers WVU signed -- Traylon Ray from North Florida Christian High is the other -- and one of 11 new players the program announced had enrolled in June.
Brown called the step to the Division I ranks “a big adjustment” and said “it’s hard to play early on” for the high school enrollees.
“Our main objectives with those new guys is for them to learn what to do -- that’s the first thing from a football perspective -- and the next thing is to understand base fundamentals, give them an opportunity to do their assignments at a successful rate. The third thing -- this is not necessarily [in numerical order] one, two, three -- the third thing to do is get themselves physically ready for fall camp,” Brown said. “That’s kind of what the eight weeks in the summer is for, is for those three things.”
Gallagher is expected to be a contributor in a revamped receiver group after the Mountaineers lost their top four pass catchers from a season ago.
Devin Carter, a North Carolina State transfer, is expected to be the No. 1 receiver, but Brown has high hopes for some returners like Cortez Braham, Preston Fox and Jeremiah Aaron. WVU also addressed some needs after the April 22 Gold-Blue Spring Game by signing Angelo State transfer Noah Massey and Marshall transfer EJ Horton.
Despite the challenges that come with adjusting to college football, Brown has been pleased with Gallagher early and believes the star recruit has a bright future ahead.
“I think he’s going to be a great college football player,” Brown said. “I hope it’s the first game against Penn State, but also, I know the transition. It’s going to be a big change for him. I want to make sure we keep our expectations in check for him early on, but I think at the end, he’s going to be a great player here.”