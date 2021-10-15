In the wake of last Saturday’s 45-20 loss at Baylor, West Virginia’s third defeat in a row to open Big 12 Conference play, Mountaineer coach Neal Brown said “Everything is on the table,” partly referencing possible personnel changes moving forward.
Brown got a look at several different players in the second half of the lopsided affair as he played youngsters on both offense and defense.
In the aftermath, he said the only bit of film he was looking forward to evaluating was that of his young players and their performances largely against Baylor’s starters.
Whether any of those players made a large enough impact in their stints last week remains to be seen. But during his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Brown was asked about some of those young players, including players that didn’t necessarily factor into Saturday’s proceedings.
Brown obliged, giving updates on several, including referencing their performances in the team’s “Monday Night Football,” a weekly scrimmage featuring mostly the Mountaineers’ reserves.
Below are his comments about some of those players.
Will “Goose” Crowder, freshman quarterback: “Goose is a guy, he’s coming along and from a leadership standpoint probably has as good of skills as anybody in our program. He’s really added positive weight over the last nine months since being here in January. The game is starting to slow down for him. He’s had two really good Mondays in a row.”
Justin Johnson, freshman running back: “Justin Johnson played on Saturday, he’s a guy that’s definitely developed mentally. He had a couple of really nice runs. He missed some protection issues that he can’t do. He’ll continue. We’ll work him hard this week.”
Tomas Rimac, freshman offensive lineman: “He’s not ready to play right now but we think he will. He’s progressing well, really learning how to pass protect for the first time.”
Ja’Quay Hubbard, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman (transfer from Virginia): “He was really heavy when he got here. He lost a bunch of weight, now he’s in the process of getting the strength back. I like the way he plays with effort, he just lacks some strength right now. But he’s going to be a player for us down the road.”
Treylan Davis and Victor Wikstrom, freshman tight ends: “They’re not ready right now but they’re very similar to what a lot of the league is playing with as far as blockers and guys that can get out in the flats and do those types of things. I think they’ll be able to help us next year.”
Hammond Russell, freshman defensive lineman: “Russell is a guy that’s played spot duty. We like what he’s doing. He’s done a nice job on scout team.”
Saint McLeod, freshman safety: “I think Saint McLeod may be a guy we’re going to give a hard look at that could help us right now.”
Aubrey Burks, freshman defensive back: “Aubrey Burks played well [against Baylor], I think he played 20 snaps or something like that on Saturday and he did a nice job. We’ll continue to grow him, because he probably needs to play more at that safety position.”
Andrew Wilson-Lamp, freshman cornerback: “He’s been doing well on special teams. “[He’s] new at corner, so there’s a little bit of a transition process there.”
Davis Mallenger, freshman safety: “Davis Mallenger has been traveling [to away games]. He played seven to 10 snaps on Saturday. He can really run. He’s learning how to play defense. He’ll help us on special teams. We’re going to go ahead and play him and he’ll be able to help us on special teams moving forward too. He plays the game fast.”
Jaylen Anderson, freshman running back (cleared to join the team in September): “Jaylen is just now kind of starting to practice. He was out of shape getting here, he was sick last week, missed some days but he’ll practice this week. But I don’t have a big enough body of work to kind of comment on him.”