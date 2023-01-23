Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia coach Neal Brown isn’t shying away from the fact the 2022 season didn’t meet expectations.

The Mountaineers went just 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game, but Brown is hopeful offseason changes will produce better results in 2023.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.