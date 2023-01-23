MORGANTOWN - West Virginia coach Neal Brown isn’t shying away from the fact the 2022 season didn’t meet expectations.
The Mountaineers went just 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game, but Brown is hopeful offseason changes will produce better results in 2023.
“It wasn’t good enough,” Brown said in a Monday news conference in which he discussed the past season, offseason roster additions and coaching changes. “It’s on me. I accept it. It’s not something I shy away from. I’m not trying to sugarcoat that. It wasn’t good enough.
“I’m proud of how our guys finished, winning two of the last three - I am proud of that - and beating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, those are big wins. But we weren’t consistent enough. I know that.”
WVU announced it would retain Brown, who is 22-25 with one winning season in four seasons as the program’s head coach, to lead the program moving forward on Nov. 30, just hours after the announcement Wren Baker was hired as the school’s new athletic director.
Since then, WVU has undergone staff changes, as well as changes with the roster from the transfer portal and the early signing period.
Brown says the Mountaineers, offensively, “underachieved on that side of the ball,” and, defensively, they were “not up to our standard” in 2022. Only Iowa State had a worse record than WVU in Big 12 play last season - the Mountaineers were 3-6 with wins over Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
WVU was ninth of the 10 teams in both scoring offense and scoring defense with 30.6 points per game and 32.9 points allowed per game.
Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell left after one year with the program to take the same position at Purdue, and Chad Scott was promoted from running backs coach and run game coordinator to offensive coordinator last week. WVU has also hired Bilal Marshall as receivers coach, Blaine Stewart as tight ends coach and announced Sean Reagan will return to coaching quarterbacks - a position he coached from 2019-21.
Brown says the staff has focused on three Es as areas the offense needs to improve this offseason - eliminating errors, like turnovers and penalties, being more efficient and getting more explosive plays. Play-calling responsibilities will be determined as WVU progresses through spring, but Brown says he’ll be involved.
“I think we really found who we are in the run game, and what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to build off that. We really expect that to be a strength,” Brown said. “You look at who we return on the offensive line -wise, who we return in the backfield, what we’re going to have at tight end, both quarterbacks have the ability to run, so we really felt like that was going to be a strength.
“Now what we’ve got to do is we’ve got to be able to build off that and we’ve got to be able to hit run-action passes - that’s how you get explosives. We've got to be better at, we should be better at - if you have the ability to run, you should be able to hit some explosive pass plays.”
Defensively, Brown says WVU needs to give up fewer explosive plays, create takeaways and be better on third down. Jordan Lesley remains the defensive coordinator - Brown says he believes “consistency and cohesiveness” are important to getting back on track, and better serves the Mountaineers than firing people and starting fresh.
“Here’s where it came to me - in ’22, we simply weren’t good enough, but you just don’t forget how to coach in a one-year period,” Brown said. “ .... I think when you start talking about staff changes and things like that, it really shifts the blame where at the end of the day it’s on me and we weren’t good enough, but I believe we have the people in this building that I trust that can get it fixed. How do I know they can get it fixed? Because we’ve got it done before.”
Personnel-wise, WVU added 18 players during the early period in December - WVU announced eight were early enrollees - and the Mountaineers have announced the addition of six transfers from the portal - Neal Brown said they were also signing Fatorma Mulbah, a defensive tackle transfer from Penn State, and said there would be another the program hopes to announce in a few weeks.
The Mountaineers are sitting at 80 players right now, including those coming in May. Brown said WVU will definitely add one more more high school signee in the February period and potentially a second. WVU is also planning for additional changes after spring ball when the portal window opens again, and Brown said he hopes to add at least one more player to the secondary and will be on the look out for linemen and another wideout.
“The way I kind of think about the portal as I mature and I learn as we go throughout this process is almost like a bank account,” Brown said. “As you go through this portal window - and this is the first time we’ve really had a window - but the way I was thinking about it is you’ve got deposits and withdrawals in banking. You hope your deposits are more than your withdrawals, and that’s the way I think about it during this portal window.
“ … What you want to do is you want to bring in a higher number of starter-level players than you’re losing. I believe we’ve done that.”
WVU began its offseason program last Monday and will open spring practices in roughly two months. The Mountaineers are scheduled to open the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Penn State.
“I don’t stand in front of you in a delusional state thinking ‘Oh yeah, we’re just going to keep doing’ - I’m very aware, keenly aware that we need to win,” Brown said. “Every decision that we’ve made within the last 6-8 weeks has been that we need to win.
“Time will tell, time will tell, but every decision that we’ve made, or that I’ve made, has been for us to have better results in 2023.”