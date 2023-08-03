Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Media Days Football

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown answers questions from reporters at the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown will get back to calling plays for West Virginia’s offense in 2023.

Brown, who is entering his fifth season as the Mountaineers’ coach, surrendered those duties to then-offensive coordinator Graham Harrell last fall, but will resume control as WVU attempts to bounce back from a down 2022 season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.