MORGANTOWN -- Scheduled media interviews with West Virginia assistant football coaches ShaDon Brown and Tony Washington had just wrapped up Thursday in the team room at Mountaineer Field when the WVU sports information staff announced that there would be one more unscheduled press opportunity.
Moments later, an obviously downtrodden head coach Neal Brown made his way into the room and took a seat behind the microphone for a major revelation.
“Late Tuesday, I learned that [junior defensive lineman] Akheem Mesidor was going to enter the [NCAA] transfer portal," Brown said. "Candidly, I was surprised, and I’d even say very surprised.
“Every college program in the country is dealing with some kind of loss due to the portal. We’ve had our share; you all have documented those fairly. In some of our cases, it was in the best interest of both parties, and in some cases I would have preferred for them to stay. But I really understood the reason. Most of the time you really sense them coming -- change of behavior or whatever -- but not this one.
“Akheem is a great kid. He’s a great player and a great kid. He was excelling in the classroom and on the football field. I love Akheem Mesidor, love the kid. I’m not angry about it, not upset. I think that the best emotions I would use -- and these are words football coaches probably aren’t supposed to use -- would be hurt or maybe just sad.
"I’d say personally I hurt because of the investment and more so the relationship. I’m really close to him. You’re talking about a year of recruiting and two years in the program.
“I also feel for Coach [Jordan] Lesley [WVU’s defensive coordinator] and [Coach [A.J.] Jackson [WVU’s defensive line coach] as well. Akheem worked extremely hard and is talented, but those two really helped him go from a guy who was a three-star recruit with a lot of potential to a kid who was a freshman All-American and an All-Big 12 player. I hurt for them. I also hurt for his teammates. The D-line room was probably our closest position room that we’ve had over the last two years, and they’re disappointed and they’re hurt.”
A native of Ottawa, Canada, Mesidor spent his final prep season at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy. He arrived at West Virginia in 2020 and immediately earned playing time at defensive end. He recorded 32 tackles and a team-high five sacks as a true freshman and was named a first-team freshman All-American by ESPN and a second-team All-Big 12 choice that season.
As a sophomore, he started all 13 games for the Mountaineers, moving to an interior defensive line position most of the time. The 6-foot-2, 270-pound sports management major finished the 2021 campaign with 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for lost yardage.
Mesidor underwent shoulder surgery after the 2021 season and was not participating in the on-field portion of the current spring drills, though he was involved in other team activities … at least until late Tuesday when he entered the transfer portal.
“Probably the hard thing for me is how quick it happens. He was at practices and in meetings as late as Tuesday afternoon,” continued Brown, who has now seen 20 of his scholarship players enter the portal since last August. “In many ways I hurt for Akheem, too, because I don’t think he’s making a good long-term decision. But in today’s college football world, these men are surrounded by so much noise and pulled in so many different directions that it’s hard to decipher right and wrong sometimes."
Defensive line appears to be the Mountaineers’ deepest position at the moment with two starters (defensive end Taijh Alston and defensive tackle Dante Stills) still on the roster along with five other 2021 lettermen (Sean Martin, Jalen Thornton, Jordan Jefferson, Taurus Simmons and Edward Vesterninen). They are joined by youngsters Hammond Russell, Brayden Dudley, Zeiqui Lawton and Aric Burton, giving West Virginia a promising defensive line, but there’s little doubt that losing a player of Mesidor’s caliber is tough on the unit.
“After thinking about this for the last day or so, I’m not bitter,” stated Brown. “I’m not down on the transfer portal. I’m not down on the direction of college football. I’m not down on the profession, and truly I wish Akheem the best. Sad and hurt are probably the words."
Brown then concluded his remarks.
“The last thing I want to leave with is this: In 154 days, we’re going to line up at Heinz Field and play [Pitt in the season opener]. We’re going to go out there with a damn good football team, and we going to go out there with a group of guys who believe and are committed to this University and this state. They’re going to play their asses off for the name on the front and the name on the back. They’re excited to show you.”
With that, Brown closed his media address. Though he didn’t field any questions on Thursday, he did promise he would be open to further inquiries about the situation during his next media availability, which will be Saturday.