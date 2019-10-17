West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown said he expects Austin Kendall to start at quarterback for the Mountaineers this weekend at No. 5 Oklahoma.
Kendall, who has started all six games so far this season for West Virginia, suffered an injury to his chest area on WVU’s first drive last week against Iowa State and did not return in the 38-14 loss.
“Barring any changes over the next 48 hours, [Kendall] will line up behind center on Saturday,” Brown said Thursday evening on his weekly radio show.
A graduate transfer from Oklahoma, Kendall has completed 66 percent of his passes this season, totaling 1,247 yards to go with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. He started one game during his time with the Sooners before transferring to West Virginia prior to this season.