Colorado coach Deion Sanders (left) leads longtime football program supporter Peggy Coppom to kick off before the team's spring practice game April 22 in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024.
FILE - An unidentified cheerleader carries the school flag across the end zone to mark a Colorado touchdown in the third quarter in Colorado's 31-28 overtime victory over Colorado State in an NCAA college football game in Denver, Sept. 1, 2007. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
MORGANTOWN -- The Big 12 Conference announced the return of Colorado to the league in 2024 last week with a simple statement from Commissioner Brett Yormark.
“They’re back.”
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown also initially had few words Wednesday in the Puskar Center Team Room following the Mountaineers’ first practice of fall camp when asked if he had any thoughts on the addition to the league.
“Not really,” Brown said. “Here’s the thing -- I’m old enough to know when they were in the conference. I played them in the Big 12 before. That’s why I guess I got some gray in here.”
Colorado announced its Board of Regents unanimously approved a resolution allowing the Buffaloes to join the Big 12 -- a conference the Buffaloes were a founding member of before leaving for the Pac-12 in 2011 -- next summer.
As of Thursday morning, Colorado was one of three members of the Pac-12 leaving for a new conference. USC and UCLA previously announced they would depart for the Big Ten as part of ongoing realignment kicked off by Texas and Oklahoma announcing in 2021 they would head from the Big 12 to the SEC.
Yormark said in mid-July at Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that “we have a plan for expansion” and “hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later,” before skirting around the topic.
Brown, as well as the majority of coaches in attendance in Texas, were complimentary of Yormark’s vision and expressed confidence in the commissioner.
“Here’s my deal on expansion -- I’ve got a ton of confidence in Commissioner Yormark,” Brown said Wednesday. “However all this shakes out, because of my belief in him, is West Virginia is going to be positioned well and the Big 12 is going to be positioned well. I don’t really have much thought on Texas and Oklahoma. I really don’t care. I don’t mean that negative, I just really don’t care. Same with Colorado coming in. I think it’s a great addition.”
The Longhorns and Sooners are entering the final year in which both will compete in the Big 12, and when the calendar turned to July, the Big 12 welcomed newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF to form a 14-member league for 2023-24.
WVU was the Big 12’s lone member in the Eastern time zone, but there is now a trio with the Mountaineers, Golden Knights and Bearcats. The addition of BYU adds a third time zone, and Colorado will make it two programs in Mountain time.
“I think it’s genius to try to get in four time zones because it’s all about TV, and if you can play in all four time slots on Saturday and be in a time slot on Thursday and Friday, it’s a pretty good business to me,” Brown said.
As college football programs across the country get fall camp underway this week, realignment rumors continue to swirl with the future of the Pac-12 in question.
“I’m intrigued,” Brown said. “It’s a good story. It gives everybody something to talk about. It keeps college football in the press.”