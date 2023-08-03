Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The Big 12 Conference announced the return of Colorado to the league in 2024 last week with a simple statement from commissioner Brett Yormark.

“They’re back.”

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.