West Virginia head coach Neal Brown, like many coaches, is highlighting the importance of playing a clean game, and limiting turnovers, in his team’s matchup against Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Tuesday night in Phoenix.
WVU arrived in the Valley of the Sun on Christmas afternoon and faces the Golden Gophers in the only Big 12 vs. Big Ten contest of bowl season.
“We’ve had a great week of prep back home. And all of our players, our staff, and families are really excited about this week,” said Brown, who split his practice sessions with his team around finals and Christmas. “We’ve been back in Morgantown, kind of watched some games on TV, really anticipating our game. And we’re playing against a really good Minnesota team. And I know Coach [P.J.] Fleck will have his guys ready.”
Turnovers, of course, are always important, and Brown knows that avoidance of those is critical. “Playing clean” — his term for also limiting penalties and assignment busts — is also an immediate goal.
“I hope we play football the right way, first of all,” Brown said. “We want to play a clean football game. I think this game will come down to turnovers in a lot of ways. We want to make sure we’re taking care of the ball. We need to try to force some takeaways. And we’ve got to be ready for their rushing attack. We’ve played good defense as we moved through the year, and that’s going to be needed on Tuesday, and we’re going to have to hit some explosive plays like they did against Arizona State the last time we were here.”
WVU topped Arizona State 43-42 in a largely defense-free contest in the 2016 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and will be making a return visit to the venue this year.
“I will tell you, we’re really looking forward to it, number one, because the owner of the Diamondbacks, Ken Kendrick, he’s a West Virginia grad,” Brown said. “And so that’s something that we’ve talked to our players about.
“We’re really excited about that opportunity to play in a place that means something to West Virginia, so it has some unique challenges. We’ve actually shown them the layout. [We’re] looking forward to getting over there so they can see it for themselves.”