From where Neal Brown and his coaching staff stand, there’s nowhere for West Virginia to go but forward.
The Mountaineer football coach explained that on Tuesday by summing up the past.
As in Saturday’s 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas, a stunning home defeat that left Mountaineer fans as disgruntled as they’ve been at any time during Brown’s tenure, which is now in its fourth year.
Brown opened his Tuesday press conference by acknowledging that disappointment.
“Losing stinks -- I don’t think there’s anything earth-shattering about that,” Brown said. “Both of my parents are teachers and we had season tickets at the University of Kentucky in the upper deck and Kentucky wasn’t winning a whole lot then and I can remember a lot of rides home in an old, beat-up van with my uncle and some of their friends and them bitching about how they played and being frustrated because they spent money on tickets and concessions and it didn’t go the way they wanted to go. I don’t need to be explained that. I get it.”
Brown was in front of the media as part of his weekly press conference that is held ahead of the next game. For the Mountaineers, that comes against FCS opponent Towson at 1 p.m. Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.
And yet, very little of Tuesday’s conversation centered on the Tigers.
“Really, to be honest with you, the focus is on us this week and I mean that with all due respect to Towson,” Brown said. “I have respect for FCS programs, I finished my career there, I started my coaching career there and I very well understand the mentality that is going to be in the locker room when they come here -- this is their opportunity on a national stage to show what they can do. But it’s about us. It’s about getting better and us improving and finding a way to get a win and that’s the entire focus for us.”
By pointing the focus internally, Brown hopes to squelch the noise coming from the outside.
“Negativity is never good but this is what it is -- this is big-time football and there’s pros and cons to it,” Brown said. “The thing is, if you’re affected by outside noise now, you’re going to be affected your whole life.
“When you have adversity, one of two things happen. Either you come together and you learn from it and grow from it and you look back and say, ‘Hey, that’s where we got the thing turned,’ or it splinters. It’s up to us, everybody in the program right now, to draw near and get better. There’s plenty of ownership to be taken around and I don’t think anybody is harder on themselves than the staff and players sitting here at 0-2.”
Making matters even more painful, the Mountaineers have been oh-so-close in each of their first two contests, leading midway through the fourth quarter before falling 38-31 at Pitt to start the season. With the gap razor-thin, Brown identified a couple of keys -- turnovers and penalties -- as places to start working to improve. Thus far, WVU has turned the ball over four times and has just one takeaway, and while the Mountaineers have accumulated fewer penalty yards (137) than their opponents (146), the timing and severity of the flags have been critical. Those included a key illegal-procedure call on fourth-and-goal from the Kansas 1-yard line that resulted in a field goal attempt instead of a possible touchdown and a roughing-the-passer penalty in overtime when WVU seemed to get a critical stop.
“First thing, it’s 27-0 points off turnovers -- the other team has 27 and we’ve got none,” Brown said. “We’ve had some inopportune penalties and we’ve missed opportunities. When I say we’ve missed opportunities, there were three fumbles on the ground Saturday night and we didn’t get any of them.
“That was a late hit on the quarterback by definition. Both officials threw the flag and I 110% agree with it, not even close. That’s a selfish penalty. It’s not smart football and so, you react and we’ll handle that internally.
“The thing you’ve really got to clean up is the procedure penalties. It’s a totally different game and we have an opportunity to win in regulation if we don’t get a procedure penalty on the 3-yard line and another on fourth-and-goal at the 1. Those are the penalties you’ve got to eliminate. And both of them were procedure for no reason.”
And while learning from the mistakes, Brown said his team is working to put the rough start behind it.
“It’s about what’s next and what’s next is Towson and that’s the mentality here,” Brown said. “We’re not dwelling on it. We’re very aware of where we’re at and it’s about getting it fixed and that’s the work ethic and mindset we’ve got in here.”
Brown also gave injury updates, ruling senior cornerback Charles Woods out for the second consecutive game after he was injured in the first quarter of the Pitt game. Fellow defensive back Aubrey Burks was injured against the Jayhawks and was listed by Brown as questionable.
Offensive lineman Jordan White missed Saturday’s game against Kansas but is expected to play on Saturday, with Miami transfer linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave expected to be active for the first time this season. Finally, defensive lineman Jalen Thornton will not play but Brown was hopeful he could make his season debut next Thursday at Virginia Tech.