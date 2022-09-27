About the only thing this week’s game at Texas has in common with last week’s game at Virginia Tech is that the contest is sure to be a tough test on the road.
That and the way in which WVU coach Neal Brown prepares his team.
The Mountaineers’ trip to Austin, Texas for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday comes on a different day of the week, comes in a conference tilt and comes against a squad fraught with injuries.
But for WVU, which has won two games in a row after dropping its first two, the keys remain the same.
“I’ll sit up here and probably say the same thing -- if we can hold on to the ball, we can stop the run and we can run the football, we’ve got a chance against everyone we play,” Brown said during his weekly press conference Tuesday in Morgantown.
It’s a pivotal matchup for both teams in terms of the Big 12 Conference hierarchy. Both the Longhorns and Mountaineers enter at 2-2 overall and both are 0-1 in the league after Texas dropped a 37-34 decision in overtime to Texas Tech last week. WVU also fell in overtime in its only conference game so far, a 55-42 loss to Kansas.
With the emergence of the Jayhawks, which improved to 4-0 last week with a win over previously unbeaten Duke, a league already stacked with parity seems even more wide open now. With only Big 12 games remaining on West Virginia’s schedule, Brown said any win is a big one, even if the talking points are the same.
“Our league, it’s tough,” Brown said. “It’s getting some respect nationally now but if you look at it, one through 10, there’s no layups on that card. I think anybody has an opportunity to beat anybody. For us, it’s going to be turnover margin, winning that, being able to run the football, which we’ve done, and being able to stop the run. If we can do those things, then we feel good about it.”
Unlike Texas, WVU is coming in off a high point and, according to Brown, is relatively healthy. Senior cornerback Charles Woods, who was injured in the first half of the season opener against Pitt, was the only player listed as out on Tuesday.
The Longhorns, however, are not so lucky. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers remains a question mark after being injured in the team’s second game against Alabama. Also, star receiver Xavier Worthy was hurt in the first half of last week’s game against the Red Raiders. Worthy was listed as day-to-day on Monday.
So, with one team entering off a win and another off a loss, does either have an advantage? Brown doesn’t believe so.
“I was sitting there watching [the Texas/Texas Tech game] on Saturday thinking that ... I don’t guess it matters, either way,” Brown said. “I think every coach in the country faces the same difficulties right now. It’s different. Motivation tactics are different. You’ve got outside influences whether good or bad that are different. I don’t know if it matters.
“What we’ve got to do is we can’t worry about what their preparation is like, we can only handle our preparation and get ready to roll.”
WVU certainly seemed to be ready last Thursday, outgaining Virginia Tech 421-228, racking up 32 first downs while yielding just 14 and hogging the ball for 38:44 of game time. Much of that possession disparity in which the Mountaineers ran 76 plays compared to 53 for the Hokies was thanks to a running game that was again proficient. West Virginia rumbled for 218 yards and is now 20th in the country, averaging 217.5 rushing yards per contest.
Last week, the Red Raiders used possession as a weapon as well against Texas, running 100 plays and holding the ball for 34:02.
It would certainly be a wise idea for WVU to try to replicate those results whether Ewers plays or backup quarterback Hudson Card gets another start. The Longhorns have plenty of weapons to light up the scoreboard, primarily running back Bijan Robinson, who ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns last week.
“I’ll say this in a real simple version – the fewer snaps they play, the better,” Brown said. “I don’t know if we can get to 100 but we’ll try.”