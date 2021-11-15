The frustration was evident during Neal Brown’s postgame press conference after West Virginia’s 34-17 loss Saturday at Kansas State.
And yet, at the same time, Brown’s message to his team was that there is no time for frustration or self-pity -- not with two games left in the next two weeks.
Now at 4-6, the Mountaineers will need back-to-back wins over Texas on Saturday and at Kansas the following Saturday to secure a bowl berth. But that was about the last thing on Brown’s mind as he tried to recap a 17-point loss in which his team outgained the Wildcats by 46 yards.
“They did absolutely nothing in the course of the game to beat themselves and that’s hard and they did that,” Brown said of the Wildcats. “Zero turnovers, one penalty in the entire game, and on special teams, which was a huge factor [Saturday], they had a big kickoff return and one negative play on special teams and that was a missed field goal. And they didn’t have unforced errors and I thought they tackled really well.”
The tone for the day was set on the second play from scrimmage, when WVU quarterback Jarret Doege threw to an open Winston Wright with the whole field open in front of him. Wright couldn’t handle the pass and it ricocheted into the air and landed in the hands of the Wildcats’ Russ Yeast, who returned the ball back to Kansas State’s 45-yard line. Six plays later, the Wildcats were in the end zone and it was just a prelude to a day filled with mental mistakes and missed opportunities for the Mountaineers.
“Strange game but you flip it over to us and we had three turnovers, one of them was an interception on the second play of the game where we have a free run,” Brown said. “We have a chance. It’s one-on-one, we can break a tackle and have a chance to score. Then we fumble when we still had a chance. Then an interception at the end of the game. But three turnovers -- three to zero -- it’s tough to win.”
The turnovers were just the tip of the iceberg. On the Wildcats’ second possession, WVU seemed to come up with a pivotal interception that would’ve given the Mountaineers possession deep in Kansas State territory. Instead, VanDarius Cowan was called for roughing the passer/targeting, leaving the Wildcats with the ball.
On the next WVU drive with the score still at 7-0, the Mountaineers were forced to punt from deep in their own territory and the kick was blocked. The Wildcats’ Marvin Martin scooped up the ball and scored from 7 yards out.
Then, to open the second half with Kansas State leading 17-3, the Wildcats' Malik Knowles returned a kick all the way to the WVU 33-yard line, which set up another Kansas State touchdown.
Still, West Virginia rallied, making the score 24-17 in the fourth quarter, and had the Wildcats in a fourth-and-8 at the WVU 39-yard line, only to allow a 35-yard pass. The Wildcats scored the dagger touchdown on the next play.
“Here’s a group [Kansas State] that didn’t do anything to beat themselves, here’s a group that made a bunch of mistakes [WVU] and it’s 24-17 when they complete that fourth-and-8 where we busted a coverage,” Brown said. “That’s the story of the game. It’s not an effort issue.
“It’s us not doing the things you need to do to win games. Ball security, tackling, blocking -- it’s technique errors. That’s what it is.”
It’s a story line that has become all too familiar this season, with the Mountaineers dropping close decisions to Maryland, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. And it’s been those things Brown mentioned, and the mistakes, that have kept WVU from having a much different year.
“This league, there’s not much difference in teams -- it comes down to running the football, not beating yourself and being able to score touchdowns in the red zone and not turning the football over,” Brown said. “And even with that, with the errors we made, we’re still 24-17 and we blew a coverage on fourth-and-8. The margin for error is so small.”
Yet, as tough as it’s been, Brown insisted that his team has but one option -- to bounce back, and fast.
“Nobody is going to feel sorry for us,” Brown said. “They give us a 12-game schedule. I don’t feel sorry for us. They give you 12 games, we’ve got a home game [Saturday] and we’ve got to get our ass ready to play, period. It don’t matter how many people we’ve got hurt, it doesn’t matter. Texas comes to play, we better get ourselves ready to play.
“Nobody cares that things didn’t go right for us. That’s what I told them after the game, ‘Nobody’s feeling sorry for you.’ The bottom line is as coaches and as players, we didn’t get the job done today and why we didn’t get the job done, I think I did a pretty good job of going through that. And it’s disappointing, but the bottom line is we’ve got to get it fixed and then line up against Texas and then we’ll play the 12th game.”
INJURY UPDATES: Backup quarterback Garrett Greene didn’t make the trip with what Brown called “an upper-body injury” and is doubtful for Saturday’s game with Texas. Linebacker Lance Dixon and receiver Isaiah Esdale also missed the trip, with Brown saying Dixon would be out multiple weeks and saying Esdale is a possibility for next week.
KICKOFF SET FOR KANSAS: The team’s season finale at Kansas is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will air on FS1.