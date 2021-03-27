In a Zoom press conference after practice on Saturday afternoon, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown wasted little time putting the transfer of All-American sophomore spear Tykee Smith to bed.
Smith announced he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday evening, just a few hours after Brown did a media call to cap the team’s first spring practice.
In his first media availability since Wednesday afternoon, Brown addressed the issue before the question could be asked, using his opening statement to first address the death of legendary coach Howard Schnellenberger and then to speak about Smith, the transfer portal and how it has changed the game in terms of coaching.
“Mutual separation,” Brown began. “And it’s a lot like some relationships I’m sure everyone on here has been in, it just gets to the point where it’s best for both parties. And that’s kind of where we were.
“Nothing negative to say about [Smith], [he] had a really good two years here being productive on the field and we’ll wish him the best. This isn’t a deal where I’m going sit here and gripe and complain about the portal. I think there’s arguments on both sides, for and against, it’s changed college athletics, it’s made the jobs of college coaches harder, but we’re well compensated and we’ll figure it out.”
Smith marked the second returning starter on defense to enter the portal after cornerback Dreshun Miller exited and has since landed at Auburn.
Smith’s exit sparked concern from the WVU fan base, but as Brown hinted, departures and arrivals will continue to become the norm with the NCAA now granting immediate eligibility to transfers. And though, as of late, the portal has made the news in the Mountain State for players leaving, particularly in football and men’s basketball, the Mountaineers have acquired quite a few key pieces in terms of transfers as well.
Linebacker Tony Fields, who led WVU with 88 tackles a year ago in his only season in Morgantown, came from Arizona along with Scottie Young, who coincidentally figures to be one of the front-runners to take Smith’s position this season. Bandit VanDarius Cowan, who figures to be a key player along the West Virginia defensive front, is a transfer from Alabama. Just a couple of weeks ago, Penn State linebacker Lance Dixon announced on Twitter that he would transfer to West Virginia, adding depth to a position of need for the Mountaineers.
In the age of the transfer portal, Brown said the goal is to add more than the team loses, and that both will be inevitable for all programs moving forward.
“The departures we’ve had, we’ve only had one what I would call a surprise, and that was Dreshun earlier in the spring,” Brown said. “The rest of them you could kind of see coming.
“To this point, we’ve gained more than we’ve lost. We have to continue to do a good job. We’ve got at least one [Dixon] that’s committed that will join us, we’ve got three spots we hope to fill through the portal or late high school or [junior college], so our class is still going to be worked on. We’ll need to address a couple of spots at defensive back. We’ve done that at linebacker, we hope to add another one there.”
On the field, there is no doubt that Smith’s departure leaves a major hole in WVU’s defensive backfield. Smith made 61 tackles a year ago with eight coming for loss, the second most on the team. He also added a pair of interceptions and five pass breakups. Pro Football Focus ranked Smith fifth among all defensive backs returning in 2021.
There is some good news for West Virginia. First, Smith’s announcement came at the beginning of the spring, leaving until the Blue-Gold Game on April 24 to work players at spear and to develop an idea as to who may have the inside track on the starting job. Second, prior to Smith’s departure, WVU was arguably as deep at defensive back as any other position.
Senior safety Sean Mahone will be back, as will senior Alonzo Addae, both of whom started a year ago and accepted the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility for all fall athletes. Sophomore safety Kerry Martin, who was a significant contributor as a freshman two seasons ago before taking last season off due to COVID-19 concerns, is also back in the fold. Meanwhile Young, who sat out the entire regular season a year ago due to eligibility reasons, played in the team’s Liberty Bowl win over Army and should be off and running this season. At cornerback, junior starter Nicktroy Fortune is back, as are a couple of promising rising sophomores in Daryl Porter Jr. and Jackie Matthews.
Brown said that the positional flexibility he stressed on Wednesday may be even more important among his defensive backs now, but that the defensive playbook has its own versatility built in as well.
“The spear position, through the years, it’s been two different body types — we can move a third corner in there and play or you put your third or fourth safety in there and play and really how we dictate … the spear is always the edge of our defense to the field a lot and a lot of plays get funneled out to them,” Brown said. “If you’re playing a safety body, if you’re playing more of a corner body we change our coverage and we make somebody else the edge of the defense to the field whether it’s a mike [middle] linebacker or we can drop a safety in there and he can be the edge to the field.
“We’ve got flexibility with our defensive calls. We’ve also got some versatility with some guys we can move around. Scottie played there in the bowl game, Alonzo Addae can play there, Jackie Matthews can bump in there and play. The hope is all these returners, the guys that are returning, that they’ll learn how to play the entire shell. We’re going to continue to build as we go through.”