During a Zoom press conference early on Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia football coach Neal Brown listed positional diversification as one of the biggest goals during spring practices.
On Wednesday night, that task likely became even more important.
Sophomore spear Tykee Smith announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, just hours after Brown listed Smith as one of the team’s key veterans.
Smith, a third-team All-American a year ago, certainly leaves a sizable hole in WVU’s defensive backfield, but it’s a position where the Mountaineers have some depth with experienced players Sean Mahone, Alonzo Addae and Kerry Martin, among others.
Still, Brown’s point of emphasizing and growing diversity among his players could also be key moving forward, not only with Smith unexpectedly leaving, but also with possible injuries and absences during the season.
“During spring we are training a bunch of guys in different spots; we’re doing that across the board,” Brown said. “I just think it makes a lot of sense to give yourself some versatility. I think the spring is a time of teaching, it’s a time of getting guys prepared for the season, and during the season you’re going to have to move guys around too.”
In the moment, Brown was particularly talking about the nose guard position, where senior Darius Stills, a first-team All-American and NFL draft prospect, departed after a productive season and career. Junior Jordan Jefferson would make a lot of sense, having played primarily at nose during his career.
But he won’t be the only one likely to see time in the middle of the defense.
“Jordan Jefferson returns there, Akheem Mesidor is someone that can play in there, Dante [Stills] can play there, Sean Martin can slide in,” Brown said. “But we want to get as many guys reps in there as we can, just because I think versatility is going to be key.”
That versatility could also lead to formation adjustments as well.
“We’ve got several defensive backs that have played a lot of football,” Brown said. “I think we’ve got to be creative on how to get all those guys on the field, whether that’s taking a down lineman off or a linebacker out. We’re obviously thin right now at linebacker, I think we all know that. We’ve got some help coming in the summer for that.”
Brown was likely referring to Lance Dixon, a former Penn State linebacker who announced he would be transferring to West Virginia. The portal giveth and the portal taketh away.
Now with Smith exiting, it’s hard to tell if Brown’s comments on Wednesday afternoon still hold true, specifically referring to defensive personnel. But the ability to adjust to situations, just like the one that Smith’s departure created, is exactly what Brown is trying to cultivate.
“Because we’re thin [at linebacker] it gives us an opportunity to mess with some traditional four-down [linemen], it gives an opportunity to mess with playing six [defensive backs]. So, during the spring, we’re experimenting. It’s a good time to do it. To see who are our best 11 and what combinations can we get them out there, plus it gives us an opportunity to try different personnel packages.”
The ability to play multiple positions isn’t something Brown only foresees on defense. The WVU offensive line, especially with an influx of outgoing and incoming players, is another key area in terms of positional multiplicity.
Center/guard Chase Behrndt and guard Michael Brown both graduated and departed and Briason Mays transferred out, since landing at Tennessee. Spring Valley High School product Doug Nester transferred in from Virginia Tech and a fellow Timberwolf, incoming freshman Wyatt Milum, is thought to be the prized recruit in this year’s class.
The offensive line took strides in 2020 but still has steps to take, and part of that will be having the right players in the right places, a point not lost on Brown.
But he’s taking that thought and applying it to his whole team. With the ever-rising rash of transfers to go with the normal illnesses and injuries of a football season, it may just be the key to being prepared for anything.