“It’s officially football season.”
That was the opening remark from West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown as he took to the podium during Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
It certainly marked a semblance of a return to normalcy after the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown was one of five coaches who spoke on Wednesday along with Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, TCU’s Gary Patterson, Kansas State’s Chris Klieman and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley.
All of them talked about their teams and issues in the game, including name-image-likeness, the proposal for an expanded 12-team playoff, immediate eligibility for first-time transfers, vaccinations and the ongoing battle against COVID.
There was also plenty of talk about each of the five teams and that included Brown, who made a statement about where he thinks the Mountaineers are up front before questions could even be asked.
“I like our team, I’ll say that at the front -- I really like our team,” Brown said. “Culturally I think our buy-in is extremely high right now and we’ve made tremendous progress over the last two years with the culture within our football program.
“I think our leadership is better than at any point since I was named head coach in January of ’19.”
Indeed, since arriving in Morgantown with the motto “Trust the Climb” in tow, it’s hard to deny the Mountaineers’ improvement, some slow and some rapid.
Yet even after a season in which West Virginia finished fourth nationally in total defense, improved greatly offensively and followed up a 5-7 campaign in 2019 with a 6-4 record in 2020, there’s still much to prove. That was reflected in the preseason Big 12 Conference poll in which the Mountaineers were picked to finish sixth, a distant 70 points behind fifth-place TCU.
Several coaches were asked about the preseason poll on Wednesday, and Brown was one of them.
“You can’t control where you’re at in the preseason, I’m sure there’s reasons why we’re there,” Brown said. “I’ll tell you like I tell our players, ‘You either prove them right or you prove them wrong.’ And our goal this season is to prove them wrong, and to do that, we’ve got to play better and to play better, you’ve got to practice better. And so, that’s our goal, that’s what we’re focused on. Our theme this year is to be better and that’s the objective in every phase.”
Improvement and growth were the main themes throughout Brown’s 18-plus minutes in front of a microphone on Wednesday, and there are plenty of reasons to be encouraged that both will happen again this season.
First, with restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic loosening, the Mountaineers were able to go through a full set of spring practices, which no team was able to do a year ago. And there is plenty of returning experience, most of which Brown pointed out on Wednesday.
Dante Stills and Akheem Mesidor return on the defensive front. Josh Chandler-Semedo is back at linebacker after earning MVP honors at the Liberty Bowl. And in the secondary, Alonzo Addae, Sean Mahone, Nicktroy Fortune, Scottie Young and Kerry Martin all have experience at the Division I level.
There are even more returners offensively, led by quarterback Jarret Doege, who will enter his third season with the Mountaineers. Running back Leddie Brown was a first-team All-Big 12 player a year ago and joins tight ends Mike O’Laughlin and TJ Banks as well as a slew of returning receivers with significant playing time under their belts. Up front, at least five players have logged significant snaps at the Division I level.
But as much as Wednesday was a time to talk about the upcoming season and the future, Brown also reflected to the moment he felt the tides turning in the program. It came all the way back in 2019 after the Mountaineers had limped out to a 3-6 start.
“When we started having success toward the end of the 2019 season,” Brown said. “We were able to go on the road and we won two of our last three games, which was a huge turning point, which gave us an opportunity heading into the ’20 season to take a step.
"I really feel strongly if we were able to play our full schedule, our improvement would’ve been even more so because if you look at the improvement offensively and defensively, we were one of the most improved units on both sides of the ball. That’s for me when it starts, and you can see the progress. We’ve got to continue to grow and I think we are, and I think it’s a culture, it’s talent -- all of those things have to continue to grow.”