EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a five-part series examining five burning questions as WVU heads into the 2021 football season.
The first question, and likely the most glaring, at least defensively, stems from another question that as always is unanswerable.
Can West Virginia build depth at linebacker and in the defensive backfield, the two positions that, at least on paper, would seem to be the thinnest in terms of experience?
Of course, the importance of that question will fluctuate with the answer of another one: Can WVU avoid significant injuries again in 2021?
Without a crystal ball, there’s no telling how that second question ends up. But the 2021 schedule has 12 games on it, two more than last year’s COVID-shortened slate, and that includes the bowl game.
More games equal more chances for injuries, and although the Mountaineers were relatively lucky, injury-wise, in 2020, there’s no guarantee that will be the case again in 2021.
So, with that in mind, the scenario at linebacker and among the defensive backs is pretty similar: Both positions feature plenty of experience on the first team, and beyond that mostly is a bunch of players who haven’t seen much game action, at least in Morgantown.
The latter part of that statement is important, however, especially at linebacker, where two transfers — Lance Dixon from Penn State and DeShawn Stevens from Maine — could figure heavily into the equation, at the very least on the second unit.
Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 210-pounder, is listed second on the depth chart at the will linebacker spot behind Exree Loe. Though this season will mark his first year in Morgantown, it is Dixon’s third season of Power Five football as he took a redshirt season and then contributed a bit in 2020 with the Nittany Lions. In his only season, Dixon made nine appearances, started once and made 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and forced a fumble. That included a five-tackle, forced-fumble performance against Ohio State.
As for Stevens, he has more years of playing experience than Dixon, but obviously not at the same level. It’s been awhile since the 6-2, 255-pounder has played anything close to a full season.
Maine’s schedule in 2020 was shortened to four games, with Stevens making 36 tackles. His 2019 was over after just one game as he ruptured his right Achilles tendon in the season opener.
However, Stevens’ 2018 was undeniable as he piled up 120 tackles across 14 games, making 17 tackles for loss and recording nine sacks, two fumble recovers, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and an interception, earning the team’s defensive player of the year award.
Stevens and redshirt freshman James Thomas are listed behind Josh Chandler-Semedo at mike linebacker, though obvious experience lies with Stevens. But experience is one thing — experience within WVU’s system is another, and though Thomas rarely saw the field in 2020 on game day, he does have a year more of seasoning under WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley than either Dixon or Stevens.
Thomas’ situation is similar to that of Daryl Porter Jr., who also came in as a true freshman in 2020, though rarely took significant snaps. Like Thomas, Porter is squarely in the hunt for playing time, but unlike Thomas, that playing time could come in a starting role as Lesley looks for a replacement at cornerback for Dreshun Miller, who unexpectedly transferred to Auburn in the offseason.
Perhaps no positional battle on the team will loom larger than at cornerback, where Porter and reshirt junior transfers Jackie Matthews and Charles Woods have emerged as the clear-cut candidates. Matthews played 10 games and started one a year ago after transferring in from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in 2019. Woods, meanwhile, arrived from Illinois State this year, with 2021 marking his first season in Morgantown.
The other cornerback spot should be manned by junior Nicktroy Fortune, who started all 10 games a year ago. So too did senior safeties Alonzo Addae (free safety) and Sean Mahone (cat safety), and both should return to fill those spots again. Though third-team All-American Tykee Smith transferred, Scottie Young, who arrived from Arizona prior to last season, should step in nicely to the spear position with three years of playing experience in the PAC-12 under his belt.
But behind those three, the picture gets a bit murky. Former Capital standout Kerry Martin is back for his sophomore season after opting out a year ago due to the pandemic. He played in 12 games and started four as a freshman in 2019 and should add a pivotal source of depth in the safety room.
Redshirt sophomore Naim Muhammad, who has missed all of camp so far with an injury, is listed second on the depth chart at spear, with true freshman Davis Mallinger listed second at free safety. Outside of that are a couple of players who have seen time, primarily on special teams — redshirt junior Malachi Ruffin and Quamaezius Mosby — redshirt freshman Saint McLeod, junior-college transfer L’Trell Bradley and redshirt freshman Avery Wilcox.
That’s it. Since his arrival, WVU coach Neal Brown has been a man all about preparation and has reiterated throughout the spring and fall that building depth will be crucial to this year’s success. But building depth and needing depth are two drastically different things.
Brown and company certainly hope the former happens before the latter.