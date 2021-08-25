EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fourth in a five-part series examining burning questions as WVU heads into the 2021 football season.
Football is a game of three phases, a fact not lost on WVU coach Neal Brown.
From the beginning of spring practices, a major emphasis has been put on the Mountaineers' special teams, complete with an environment of competition consisting of spring-long points systems and drills. In each press conference, Brown gives his reflections on special teams along with his offensive and defensive thoughts.
So, while WVU was solid in some areas of special teams in 2020, there’s certainly room for improvement in others. Will the emphasis in the spring and a coaching staff that continues to push the importance of special teams result in an enhanced performance?
It could make all the difference. Sure, the vast majority of snaps over the course of a game come on offense or defense, but consider that the Mountaineers were in three of their four losses until the bitter end. In games decided by the thinnest of margins, everything matters. A few yards of field position gained either on punts or kicks or on punt and kickoff returns can be the difference between a win or a loss.
Perhaps it's in those phases of special teams that West Virginia could stand to make the biggest jump. Dating back to last season, Brown has stressed the need for a more explosive, reliable return game and, statistically speaking, it’s fairly easy to see why.
In 2020, the Mountaineers averaged 20 yards per kick return, good enough for just seventh among the 10 teams in the Big 12 and a tie for 65th nationally. Within that number was just one kick return of 30 or more yards, with seven teams in the league registering at least three or more. Baylor led the league with seven.
It was a similar tale in the punt return game, where WVU averaged just 5 yards per attempt, again seventh in the league, while producing just one punt return of 20 or more yards and none over 30.
Last season, 19 of the team’s 21 punt returns were handled by Alec Sinkfield, a backup running back who transferred to Boston College in the offseason. Wideout Winston Wright, meanwhile, recorded 20 of the team’s 23 kick returns and looks poised to return to that role again this year.
Wright spoke of the importance and intricacies of the team’s attack in the return game, putting a large onus on himself to be better in that aspect.
“We spend a lot of time on special teams, we have a lot of meetings,” Wright said. “It’s just the little things. Like when you catch the return, whatever side you’re going on -- say we’re running double boundary -- you’ve got to push to the hash to get the defenders to come down so the lane can open up. The blocking is always good, we just have to get better as returners, seeing it and feeling it.”
On the flip side of that is executing and covering kicks and punts, aspects in which the Mountaineers are seeking improvement as well.
WVU ranked 88th in the country in average punting yardage at 40.35 and 97th in average kick distance at 58.58. Obviously, it’s not all about length when it comes to kicking and punting, and Mountaineer punter Tyler Sumpter, who will likely handle most punts again this season, stopped 16 of his 37 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Kicking is a bit more difficult to quantify due to varying strategies. In a recent press conference, special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz said that the goal was to kick the ball with plenty of hang time, landing as close to the goal line as possible. Perhaps that helps explain the Mountaineers’ standing (tied for 105th) in touchbacks with just seven in 52 attempts.
By and large, the Mountaineer kick coverage unit did its job, allowing an average of just 19.1 yards per return, tops in the Big 12. That included a 92-yard touchdown return late in the fourth quarter by Kansas’ Pooka Williams.
The Mountaineers were also solid in covering punts, where opponents averaged just 2.8 yards per return, third in the Big 12.
It all goes hand in hand. Better kicks afford better opportunities for coverage teams. Better returns give offenses less work to do. Brown and his staff understand that and preach it.
Now, it’s up to the Mountaineers to execute it.
“I’m really pleased with how they’re all competing right now,” Koonz said. “We put so much emphasis into drill work and competition work this spring. We had live competitions and it was intense.
“We’re definitely on track with our installs on all units. We’ve got situations that we’re covering day by day and really focusing on techniques. What we want to be able to do is when we change schemes, we can rely on techniques from week to week, and that’s the emphasis right now.”