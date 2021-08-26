EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the fifth in a five-part series examining burning questions as WVU heads into the 2021 football season.
It’s often been said that an athlete or team has to lose to learn how to win.
How much truth is there to that saying?
That may be the biggest burning question of all when it comes to the 2021 West Virginia Mountaineers.
Coming into 2020, WVU had significant strides to make to become a competitive football team within the Big 12 Conference. After a 6-4 season and a 4-4 mark in the conference, a fairly easy argument is there to be made that the team made those strides, especially when factoring in the jumps WVU made in total offense and total defense that, when added together, were better gains than any other team in the country.
But this season may be more about the small things than big steps.
One game on the team’s 2020 slate was clearly an outlier -- a 42-6 drubbing at the hands of Iowa State in the team’s last regular-season game. Otherwise, the Mountaineers had a chance to win every game they played, including losses to Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Texas.
The deficiencies in those games don’t jump off the stat sheet, but they’re buried in the details. Consider that the Mountaineers outgained the Cowboys (353-342) and Red Raiders (438-348) and were virtually even with the Longhorns (Texas 363-360).
By and large, West Virginia was good enough to win nine of the 10 games on its schedule. It just came up short in certain situations.
Situational football has been a rallying cry of Mountaineer coach Neal Brown, his staff and players since the spring began, and it’s something that is worked on at every practice.
It’s easy to understand that dedication when diving deeper into the numbers.
Almost daily during preseason camp, the Mountaineer offense is put into some kind of two-minute hurry-up situation against the WVU defense. Those matchups are as important for one side as they are the other as evidenced by the 2020 season.
It started out well enough for WVU as the Mountaineers scored a touchdown inside the final minutes of the first half and the second half in a 56-10 blowout of Eastern Kentucky.
But after that, it was a much different story. In the team’s other nine games, WVU was outscored 38-13 in the final two minutes of halves. That included a 10-0 deficit to Oklahoma State, with Chuba Hubbard scoring on a 23-yard run with 1:17 to go to put the 27-13 decision on ice.
Going into 2020, Brown stressed the importance of success on third downs and in the red zone, and a quick glance at both numbers points to a team that was solid in both situations. The Mountaineers converted 41.6% of their third downs, good enough for 56th nationally and third in the Big 12. WVU was also third in the league in red-zone scoring percentage, making good on 36 of 41 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
But those numbers look very different in the team’s losses. West Virginia was worse on third down than all four opponents it lost to, with the aggregate total displaying a stark difference. Combined, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas and Iowa State converted 52.5% of their third downs (31 of 59) with the Mountaineers finding success just 35.4% of the time (23 of 65).
While that number is a drop off offensively, with the Mountaineers converting 42% of their third downs for the year (67 of 161), it was an even bigger shortcoming defensively as WVU yielded just a 39% success rate for the year (55 of 140).
That story is similar when it comes to the red zone. Sure, the Mountaineers scored on 10 of 13 trips in the red zone in those four losses, but only four of those 10 scores were touchdowns. For the year, the Mountaineers scored on 88% of their red-zone trips with a respectable 61% touchdown rate, but in the team’s four losses, that number plummeted to 30.8%.
Nowhere were those numbers more costly than against Texas as WVU was held to field goals on three red-zone trips in the second half of a 17-13 defeat.
And then there are penalties. Flags crippled WVU all season, with the Mountaineers ranking ninth in the Big 12 with an average of 74.1 penalty yards per game. The team’s total of 82 penalties was the worst in the league and 116th out of 127 FBS teams.
While red-zone and third-down efficiency reared their ugly heads in losses, penalties were an issue even in wins. Sure, the Mountaineers were flagged 12 times for 106 yards against Oklahoma State and had 69 penalty yards in the loss to Texas Tech compared to 19 for the Red Raiders, but that was the ongoing narrative. Over the course of 10 games, West Virginia was penalized for more yards than its opponent eight times, with one of the other two coming in its contest against Iowa State in which both teams were flagged for 65 yards. Only against Kansas (90-76) was the Mountaineers’ opponent hit for more penalty yards than WVU.
In the end, the talk can go on and on about major areas of needed improvement for WVU. A more consistent running game, a more reliable passing game, better offensive line play, creating depth at linebacker and the secondary -- all are legitimate areas of need.
But not only do the Mountaineers need to be a little bit better, they also have to do it at the right time, all the time and in the right situations.
The difference between wins and losses has and will rely on it.