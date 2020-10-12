When West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown met with the media via Zoom last Tuesday, he noted that the week would be a big one in terms of recruiting. He planned on touching base with a few final targets in 2021, but also turning even more attention to the Classes of 2022 and 2023 during the open week. He wasn’t kidding, either, as the Mountaineers extended several new offers, and even hosted a couple of virtual visitors from around the country.
Things got started early in the week when Findlay (Ohio) lineman Luke Montgomery claimed an offer from the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder is no stranger to the program, having visited for the Texas game last fall and for a Junior Day this winter, despite being just a freshman in high school.
This offer seemed inevitable even back then, but it was more of a question of where he would play at the next level. He’s currently listed as a defensive end by 247Sports, but several Power 5 programs see his eventual future at offensive tackle. According to Montgomery, the ‘where’ was not specified by the WVU coaching staff, but that didn’t limit his excitement.
“I’ve had a real good couple calls with [area recruiter Dontae] Wright,” said Montgomery. [Tuesday night], he just said the time has come for them to offer me a scholarship. I was super excited. It was awesome to get that news.”
The very next night, Bluefield (Virginia) Graham athlete Xayvion Bradshaw claimed an offer from West Virginia. The 2022 prospect is the son of former Marshall running back – and two-time Super Bowl Champion – Ahmad Bradshaw. Virginia, Arizona State, and Purdue are just a few of his other offers already.
On Friday, two more offers went out. The first to Union City (New Jersey) offensive tackle Nelson Monegro, who got on the phone with area recruiter Travis Trickett. He already holds a three-star rating from 247Sports in the Class of 2022. Fellow junior Tyreese Fearbry out of Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Perry Traditional Academy also claimed an offer that night, having learned of the news via his area recruiter, Dontae Wright.
It wasn’t all just phone calls new and new offers. Park Ridge (Illinois) Maine East offensive tackle Yaser Alawadi took a virtual visit to Morgantown, hopping on a Zoom video conference with the staff, then following a virtually guided tour of the facilities and the campus. It was his first real experience with the program after getting an offer last month.
“The visit went great,” he said. “I got to meet a lot of great people that are part of the staff. I was really impressed by the facilities and the changes they will add to them.”
Alawadi visited Michigan State with his father a couple weeks ago, and could take a couple more visits – without meeting coaches or seeing in facilities, per NCAA rules – because his high school season is still postponed until the spring. Right now, though, he claims no favorites in his recruitment.
As Brown promised, it was a very busy week on the (virtual) recruiting trail for West Virginia. The staff continues to adjust at the curveballs that the pandemic throws at them in hopes of building upon this foundation they are establishing with back-to-back classes that rank among the best in school history.