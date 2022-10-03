Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

yello Brown

WVU head coach Neal Brown yells at his team during Saturday night's loss at Texas.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

AUSTIN, Texas -- Battered by a brutal early schedule and limping into a bye week after a blowout loss on the road, West Virginia seems to be in a place it has been in before.

Recently.

Ryan Pritt covers WVU sports. Reach him at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RPritt on Twitter.