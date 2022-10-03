AUSTIN, Texas -- Battered by a brutal early schedule and limping into a bye week after a blowout loss on the road, West Virginia seems to be in a place it has been in before.
Recently.
It would seem to be a similar scenario that the Mountaineers were in just a season before when they scuffled into a season-splitting off week after a 45-20 loss at eventual Big 12-champion Baylor. At that point, West Virginia was 2-4. The Mountaineers would go on to win four of their final six regular-season games.
This time around, the Bears will be the team awaiting WVU on the other side with West Virginia set to host Baylor on Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s a game the Mountaineers may desperately need after falling to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the league following a 38-20 loss at Texas on Saturday.
In the moments after that loss, one in which West Virginia fell behind 35-7 in the first quarter, coach Neal Brown said his team was just focused on a little much-needed rest after facing four Power Five opponents and playing three road games to start the season.
“It’s been a tough first five games. We’ve got a beat-up crew,” Brown admitted. “We need some time to regroup. We’ve got to get better, we know that, but I do think we have some pieces that can wins games like this in our league and that’s what we’ve got the rest of the way is league games.”
Mountaineer players agreed.
“It will definitely be helpful to get a breath of fresh air to kind of get back to basics really,” wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton said. “A loss like that hurts. We’ll take some time to practice, get back in the lab … really, get back to work.”
“We’ve had a tough five games the last five weeks,” running back Justin Johnson agreed. “This bye week is coming up. We’re going to take full advantage of it and recover our bodies and study film for the next game we have next week and we’re going to be a better football team.”
That’s what happened last year as the Mountaineers came out of their bye week and opened with a 29-17 win at TCU and followed that up with a 38-31 conquest of Iowa State in Morgantown.
That kind of turnaround will likely be even more difficult this season. Baylor just dropped out of the Top 25 this week after a close loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday. That game is followed by a trip to Lubbock, Texas to play a Texas Tech team that has won three straight games against WVU. Beyond that is a home tilt against red-hot, No. 17 TCU.
Among Power Five conferences, the Big 12 is as balanced and deep as any. WVU is the only team in the league with a record under .500 and perennial doormat Kansas is undefeated at 5-0 and ranked No. 19.
But that also provides plenty of opportunity, and Brown expects close games the rest of the way.
“You’ve got a chance to win them all and you’ve got a chance to lose them all and it’s going to be really, tightly contested -- not just for us but for everybody,” Brown said.
The issues are apparent.
Again, in a tight game, dropped passes killed West Virginia offensively with receivers failing to catch six balls that would have otherwise been completions. Again, the Mountaineer defense did not force a single takeaway, leaving WVU with just three on the season, which ranks in a tie for 121st out of 131 FBS teams.
Again, there were coverage busts with Texas backup quarterback Hudson Card throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns with wide receiver Xavier Worthy throwing for a fourth on a trick play.
But while the problems seem obvious, the solutions continue to evade. Ford-Wheaton said it’s as simple as accountability.
“It’s going to be on me as well as the other seniors to step up and call a spade a spade,” Ford-Wheaton said. “Even my actions. I have to improve certain things. This team has a lot of stuff to improve on.”
Brown believes the hole this year’s squad is in isn’t nearly as deep as the one the 2021 team faced after six games.
“Nah, we didn’t get our ass kicked that bad to be blunt about it,” Brown said. “[Texas] big-played us and they’re better at some spots than we are. That’s the truth. We’ve got to do a better job to get our strengths to play to our strengths.”