Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown admits West Virginia’s ability to return kickoffs was a weakness last season. That’s why he went out and added a player from the transfer portal he feels can help the Mountaineers in that area.

WVU has high hopes Kent State senior transfer Ja’Shaun Poke can provide a special teams boost during the 2023 season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags