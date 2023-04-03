MORGANTOWN -- Neal Brown admits West Virginia’s ability to return kickoffs was a weakness last season. That’s why he went out and added a player from the transfer portal he feels can help the Mountaineers in that area.
WVU has high hopes Kent State senior transfer Ja’Shaun Poke can provide a special teams boost during the 2023 season.
“We really felt like we needed to add a returner this cycle in the portal. If you look at it from a kickoff return standpoint, it was a weakness for us a year ago,” Brown said in a January news conference. “I think he’s got a chance to really improve us there.”
Poke, a 5-foot-10, 187-pound receiver, spent the last four years with the Golden Flashes, but was limited in the first half of the 2022 season due to injury.
Offensively, he had 31 catches for 362 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he returned 15 kickoffs for 411 yards -- an average of 27.4 yards per return. He had three games in 2022 where he recorded at least 95 kickoff return yards, including 131 at Toledo. He also returned one punt for 19 yards. While he didn’t qualify for national stat leaders in the category, Poke’s 27.4 yards per return would have ranked fifth nationally among FBS players.
“He’s coming off an injury where he missed the first half of last year,” Brown said. “He was really productive in the back half.”
He had 565 yards on 25 returns the year prior -- the 23.5 yards per return ranked 35th nationally in 2021 -- and 101 yards on four returns in 2020.
Poke also adds depth to his position group as an inside receiver with experience. He’s had over 20 catches and at least 315 yards in each of the last three seasons with a total of five touchdowns in his career.
WVU didn’t do its offense any favors with field positions last year. It averaged 17.76 yards per kickoff return, which ranked 103rd of 131 FBS teams. Jeremiah Aaron recorded 218 yards on 12 returns and Sam James returned 11 kicks for 214 yards.
The Mountaineers ranked 89th nationally in punt returns with an average of 6.08 yards. Preston Fox had six returns for 51 yards, Hershey McLaurin had one for 14 yards and Reese Smith had four for eight years. Poke’s only career punt return came in his last game at Kent State -- a 19-yard return in a win at Buffalo.
The last time the Mountaineers returned a kick for a touchdown was in the 2021 home opener against Long Island, when Winston Wright Jr. went 90 yards on the opening kickoff for an early score. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown since Wright went 95 yards to the end zone on Oct. 31, 2019, at Baylor. WVU’s last punt return for a touchdown came on Nov. 3, 2012, when Tavon Austin had a 79-yard touchdown return against TCU.
Brown is now hoping Poke can be the one to help improve WVU’s kickoff returns.
“We went out and recruited a returner. That was the first piece of it,” Brown said before the Mountaineers opened spring practices. “Then what we’re going to do is really work a bunch of fundamentals and we’re going to be simple.
“The way the game’s changed is -- and this is something we spend a lot of time studying -- is there’s certain weeks we’ve just got to put our hand up and fair catch it and take it on the 25. That’s just what you’ve got to do some. I think picking and choosing when we’re going to return it [will help], and then the fact in recruiting we went out with Ja’Shaun Poke and we found a guy that’s had success. Then just cleaning up some things we’re doing schematically.”
WVU held its seventh spring practice on Saturday and will have seven more before the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Penn State.