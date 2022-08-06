MORGANTOWN — Here’s a couple of tips for Pitt fans who will be attending the Backyard Brawl season opener at 8 p.m. on Sept. 1 in what used to be Heinz Field, and one tip for the Panthers' conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference.
First for Pitt fans: Come early so you can enjoy the full experience of a Backyard Brawl before a sold-out crowd of 70,000 fans.
And for the ACC, this sellout for the renewal of one of college football’s greatest rivalries that has laid dormant for 11 years screams out that if it is going to expand or fill the voids when the inevitable happens and Miami, Florida State and Clemson jump to the SEC, courting WVU as a member might save the reputation of your conference.
Now, one more tip for Pitt fans.
Don’t be looking to complete any passes in the neighborhood of West Virginia University Mountaineer cornerback Charles Woods.
WVU, through co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach ShaDon Brown, declared his area a “no passing zone” during his Thursday afternoon media session this week.
“Charles Woods is the best cornerback in the Big 12 in my opinion,” Brown said, and he said it in such a way that you knew you weren’t going to be able to talk him into backing down from that limb.
“Charles is really steady. Practice sometimes for him is really easy because he’s confident,” he continued, about to add an even bolder statement than the previous one.
“I think he can cover anybody in the country,” he said.
This, of course, is high praise for someone who came to you before last season from Illinois State, but coaches don’t make such boasts unless they are certain they won’t be shown up.
In fact, a coach is more likely to heap some criticism on his really good players to give them incentive to keep pushing in practice, even if practice is coming easily to them.
Woods, however, has really won over his position coach.
“The thing he has really done that I’m really proud of is he’s grown from a maturity standpoint and now he’s become the coach,” Brown said.
“What I mean by that is I can correct Charles on the field and get him to go coach up another player right after that. That’s where his growth has come. I’m looking for him to have a big year and barring any injury — knock on wood — I think he’s the best cornerback in the Big 12.”
WVU, of course, has a long history of outstanding cornerbacks, headed by Aaron Beasley and Adam “Pac Man” Jones, both of whom put together lengthy NFL careers.
Obviously, Brown believes it’s likely that Woods can add to that cornerback legacy.
Brown doesn’t worry about the fact that Woods’ background isn’t at a football blue blood. Jumping from FCS to the Big 12 sometimes isn’t as big a jump as you may think, especially if the destination is West Virginia.
“I coached at that level. I cut my teeth at that level, coaching at Wofford College,” Brown said. “I know there’s good players at that level. I think the DNA at West Virginia is blue collar, guys who have that underdog mentality.
“Guys who are coming up a level, they have that chip on that shoulder. They have a lot to prove,” Brown continued. “So, they fit our DNA probably as well as anybody from the transfer market.”
Brown maintains he isn’t surprised at what Woods has become, but says he is surprised it has happened so quickly.
“You have to remember Charles was banged up in fall camp last year and missed a couple of games early,” Brown explained. “If he had those reps, he’d have been able to shine a lot sooner than he did.
“But, about midway through the season, he got more reps. I always tell them to make those reps count ... don’t count your reps but make your reps count. He went out there and he flashed.”
He was so good that he was selected to the All-Big 12’s Preseason Team.
And what he is doing is extremely important this year with so many new faces battling for jobs in the secondary, which was decimated by graduation and the transfer portal over the past few years.
“Those guys,” he said of the new players, “are cut from the same cloth. As we bring in transfers, one of the things [WVU head] Coach [Neal] Brown and I are big on is the character and right fit. We vet guys as much as we can, call and do our research.
“One of the key things I look for: Is the guy hungry? Does he have a chip on his shoulder, is he coming here with a purpose or is he coming here to do us a favor? If he’s coming here to do us a favor because he’s feels he’s up here higher than us, then he isn’t going to fit in at this place. I just bypass that guy and go on to the next guy.”
So, the anticipation continues to build for the season opener and being able to introduce Woods to the Pitt offense before 70,000 fans only adds to it.