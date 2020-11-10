On one hand — and to hear WVU football coach Neal Brown tell it — the fact that the Mountaineers have had a chance to win in every game they have played this season shows growth and improvement.
But being close and falling short isn’t good enough, especially to Brown.
“We’ve made a lot of progress over the last year,” Brown said. “Right there with multiple opportunities to win the game, so we’re making improvement. But we’re not in it for close.”
Yet in all three of the Mountaineers’ losses — on the road at Oklahoma State (27-13), Texas Tech (34-27) and Texas (17-13) on Saturday — WVU was just that. Close.
The Mountaineer coaching staff expects another close one as TCU (3-3 overall, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) is slated to roll into Morgantown at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox.
There are certainly factors in WVU’s losses to which one can point. All three were on the road. Both the Cowboys and Longhorns are nationally ranked. Mountaineer running back Leddie Brown was injured on the first play of the game Saturday and was never really the same. WVU receivers dropped seven balls against Texas Tech.
And there are certainly individual plays that provide some painful what-ifs for WVU coaches, players and fans. Fumble-return touchdowns for both Oklahoma State and Tech were pivotal. Two fourth downs in the red zone that came up begging for WVU’s offense on Saturday. A late touchdown drive by Oklahoma State that not only killed the clock but also put the game out of reach for the Mountaineers (4-3, 3-3).
Those plays stand out, but when games are that tight, one could look at nearly any play in the game and find that a difference here and there could have equaled a difference on the scoreboard.
“If I look at our three losses, defensively, it’s four or five plays where if we make them maybe there’s a chance the game goes a different way anywhere in that game first quarter to the fourth quarter,” WVU co-defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley said. “Fourth quarter is always going to stick out. I’d take some third downs at Oklahoma State. I’d take a red-zone play at Texas Tech and I could take two third downs from the other day during the first drive of the game.
“After [a 54-yard run for Texas on the first play from scrimmage] we get them to two third downs in the red zone and we don’t make a play. You’ve got to understand the flow of the game and this is what’s happening, but my message to our guys was those four or five plays that were lacking against really good opponents like Texas or Oklahoma State … we’ve got to figure out how to make those.”
That comes from a co-defensive coordinator who is helping pilot the best defense in the Big 12 by several measures and one of the best in the country so far.
Offensively, there were the two empty trips inside the Longhorns 20 on Saturday and were key turnovers, drops and missed opportunities in the prior two losses. Across all three has been a struggle to run the ball nearly as well as the team has at home. In their four home games the Mountaineers are averaging 218.75 yards on the ground while on the road that number plummets to 67.33.
But the message and the goal seems to be the same across the board — find that missing play or two that ultimately makes the difference.
“We’ve been in every game, and especially in our three losses, there has been critical plays during those games that have affected whether we win or lose,” WVU offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “Anytime you lose them you’ve got to make more, and anytime you win them you probably made them.
“That’s where we’re at. We’re as a program in year two. Last year there were times we showed promise and then kind of fell short on some things and maybe weren’t in some games, whereas this year we’ve been in every football game, we’re competing at a high level and you’re talking about fourth-quarter football games that Coach Brown has talked about the entire year. Certainly we missed some chances to be even better at that, but we’ve got to pick ourselves up and be ready for it this week because we’re expecting another one this week.”
The progress has been nice. The losses, though closer, have not. Brown concluded by saying it has been a mix of satisfaction with the direction the program seems to be headed and disappointment that it hasn’t always led to wins.
“We’ve got to finish the year off on a strong note,” Brown said. “I know we’re better, we’re not where we want to be because we’re not finishing all those games. I do know we’re better but it is frustrating that we haven’t finished those games yet – all of them.”
n Leddie Brown’s status for this week’s game is questionable. Neal Brown said the staff is, “hopeful,” but that a final decision would be reached later in the week.