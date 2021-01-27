On Wednesday morning, West Virginia co-defensive coordinator Jahmile Addae accepted a position to coach defensive backs at the University of Georgia.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman was first to report the story followed soon after by a tweet from Georgia football’s official Twitter handle.
“#DawgNation, join us in welcoming the newest addition to Georgia Football, @Coach_Addae! #GoDawgs”, the tweet read.
With the news, Addae ends a two-year run at his alma mater after joining the staff under coach Neal Brown in 2019. Before that, Addae had stints at Minnesota, Arizona, Cincinnati and Michigan.
The Mountaineer defense flourished this season under Addae and fellow co-coordinator Jordan Lesley. WVU ranked fourth nationally in total defense in 2020, yielding just 291.4 yards per game to top all Power Five schools. West Virginia was even better against the pass, where Addae also served as the team’s cornerbacks coach, allowing 159.6 yards per game, the best mark in college football.
Meanwhile, it was a struggle for the historically stingy Bulldogs defense a year ago, at least in terms of stopping the pass, as Georgia allowed 248.7 passing yards per game, ranking 88th among 127 Division I teams. That despite having the nation’s best run defense with Georgia yielding just 72.3 yards per contest on the ground.
Addae was a four-year starter in the defensive backfield at WVU from 2002-2005 and is the fifth-leading tackler in program history with 253.