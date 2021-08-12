There is a plethora of interesting story lines as West Virginia rounds into its second week of preseason camp.
Several of those are embodied by individual players, whether coming in as transfers, incoming freshmen or returnees who will likely handle a much heavier workload this season than last.
During press conferences throughout the week, coaches gave comments on several of those players. Below are some of those comments.
n Head coach Neal Brown on redshirt freshman wide receiver Sam Brown: “I think he has flashes. I think that he’s talented, he has to be more consistent in every facet of his life. I think he’s got to take care of his body. He’s had some cramp issues where he’s got to do a better job of hydrating, eating and sleeping, but he’s talented. He’s a physical presence. He’s what we wanted when we recruited him from a play-making standpoint. He’s got quality hands, he’s got burst, he’s just got to do a better job taking care of his body, he’s got to do a better job of being detail-oriented on the field and he’s got to grow and I would say he’s a work in progress. Is he better than he was a year ago? Yes. Is he better than he was two months ago? Yes. Is he where we would like him? No.”
n Brown on redshirt freshman Devell Washington, who changed positions from wide receiver to linebacker in the spring: “The one thing we’ve got to see from him is him be physical, and it’s unnatural because he’s moving from wideout but he played some defense in high school but he played safety and it’s totally different. Now he’s playing on the edge of the defense, what we ask our will linebacker to do, and he’s learning. My expectations for Devell is he continues to improve as a linebacker and I hope as the year goes on he can be a quality backup, but I really think he can have an impact on special teams. He’s athletic, he’s long, he can run -- he’s got to learn how to be physical, how to be the guy that initiates the contact just because that’s not something he’s had to do yet.”
n Brown on senior bandit VanDarius Cowan: “I think that VanDarius has really adjusted to playing [bandit] and has taken ownership. He really fought the move for the better part of a year and a half and now he understands how he can be a quality player at that position.”
n Brown on junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin’s health. O’Laughlin has missed all of camp so far with a leg injury: “I think we’re going to get through this week and probably next week and get two weeks out from the game and kind of make a determination right there. It’s not something we’re worried about season-wide or anything like that. He’s already got a bunch of reps, it’s not the worst thing in the world that he’s not banging just because he’s had to do that a lot over the last two years. And so, we’re being safe. Probably cautious would be a good word. We’re going to leave him in that boot this week and probably through next week and then re-evaluate him.”
n Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker on freshman wide receiver Kaden Prather: “He’s much further along mentally in the knowledge of what we’re doing, which allows him to play faster. Now he’s at that point where the speed of it all is still a surprise to those guys. Day One he came out and it was almost like, ‘Hey, just take a deep breath, calm down’ and Day Two was a lot better. My opinion would be that because he has a knowledge now of the offense, he’ll continually as camp goes ... if he continues to stay with us and press what he’s doing and not let outside stuff get to him and just play, it will continue to slow down for him.”
n Parker on redshirt freshman backup quarterback Garrett Greene: “Garrett’s just picking up from spring where he left off. Now he has a stronger knowledge of what we’re doing, now he’s just got to continue to let it slow down, keep anxiety low and see what he sees and I think you’ll see a trend of it slowing down for him as it goes. But he’s willing, he’s a great dude, the guys love him in the locker room, he’s got juice, him and [starting quarterback Jarret] Doege have a great relationship in how they share knowledge and compete with each other in the right way -- I think he’ll continue to grow.”
n Defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley on senior defensive lineman Dante Stills’ conditioning: “He’s been in really good shape since the end of the ’19 season. That’s when he really kind of started changing his body and doing a couple of things different with his diet and on the nutrition side. Long term you can see it paying off.”
n Lesley on senior safety Scottie Young, who sat out the regular season last year due to eligibility issues after transferring in from Arizona: “He obviously has a leg up just off of the repetitions that he does have above the guys behind him. Scottie works extremely hard. Scottie loves football, that’s the one thing since he got here and had to sit out -- at all the practices, walkthroughs -- he loves ball and I think that’s really, really starting to show.”
n Lesley on redshirt freshman defensive lineman/bandit Lanell Carr: “Lanell is one of our most naturally gifted pass rushers. He just somehow has a knack for it. We’re playing Lanell more as a standup, a little more bandit than we did. Situationally, when we get into some package stuff, we use him differently. But that’s what he is, that’s what he’s good at so we’re trying to find ways to use him.”
n Lesley on Maine transfer linebacker DeShawn Stevens: “He is again, a guy whose stats kind of speak for themselves. … He has a knack to blitz whether it’s inside or outside. He has a knack to do it from a bunch of different positions and when you watch what we do defensively, that’s obviously a benefit.”
n Lesley on senior Penn State redshirt freshman transfer linebacker Lance Dixon: “Long, athletic, can run, extremely rangy and aware of how we play that will linebacker, so he’s doing a good job.”