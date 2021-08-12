Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.