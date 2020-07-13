West Virginia University’s football team already has two of the most coveted offensive tackles in the nation committed to the program for 2021. Yet that hasn’t slowed the Mountaineer staff’s pursuit of other elite linemen. The Mountaineers have pushed harder for a couple new names on the board, even extending a few new offers at the position in recent weeks.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Georgia Military College lineman Anthony Belton claimed an offer from West Virginia, one of only a couple junior college linemen to do so in this class.
“I met some of the coaches in January when they came up to [my school],” he said. “[In June], [defensive line coach Jordan] Lesley was telling me about the talk him and [offensive line coach Matt] Moore had, and he was telling me he feels like I can come in and be able to play a big role at left tackle. It feels great, almost unreal because, watching their games as a kid, I never imagined myself getting a chance to play for them.”
Belton plans to graduate and enroll at the school of his choice in January with three years to play two seasons.
Last week, the staff was back at the high school level, first offering Pinson (Alabame) Valley lineman Rayvon Crum. While listed as an offensive tackle and recruited by some schools as such, the 6-foot-5, 340-pounder could play guard if he ends up at WVU. Something that seems very possible based off his reaction.
“[Quarterbacks coach] Reagan said he loved my film and he gave me his number,” said Crum. “We talked about West Virginia and stuff. I was very excited to receive this offer. It’s truly a blessing to get this offer.”
The very next day, Moore had extended yet another O-line offer, this time at Villa Park (Illinois) Willowbrook High School to star prospect Enrique Cruz.
“I was very excited and happy [about the offer],” Cruz said. “I have heard about the school’s success, but I am going to have to do my research on the program and the school.”
And expect him to do so. Despite the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting, Cruz has made his way to several schools over the last few months. He visits the campuses and sees things for himself, although he is not allowed to speak with the coaches while there or enter buildings that are not open to the public. That means he could be in Morgantown in the future if he and his family find time to make the trip.
With studs like Spring Valley’s Wyatt Milum and Brunswick’s (Ohio) Tomas Rimac already on board, some coaches might get complacent with recruiting at the position, knowing they already have some of the very best. But that’s not what is happening at West Virginia, where the Mountaineers are continuing to push for one of the best offensive line classes in the nation.