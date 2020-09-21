When West Virginia University’s football team heads into an open week on its schedule, the coaching staff typically hits the road recruiting, scouting potential prospects in a litany of high school games. They’re also working on setting up official and unofficial visits so that those same recruits can return the favor.
This fall, neither of those are happening, as the NCAA extended the in-person recruiting ban through the end of the calendar year. Early last week, though, WVU coach Neal Brown said he and his staff would stay relentless on the recruiting trail, using the opportunity to reach out and connect with potential future Mountaineers via other means, especially in the Class of 2022. They did just that, hosting numerous “virtual” visitors throughout the week and into the weekend.
One of the first virtual visitors was St. Louis (Missouri) Chaminade defensive back Cameron Epps. The 2022 safety picked up an offer from assistant coach Dontae Wright on Monday, then followed up with his Zoom call and tour on Wednesday afternoon.
“I got to see all of the learning centers, the new locker room, the dorms, the weight room and the blueprint of the new learning center that is being built right now,” said Epps. “What stood out to me was the new learning center being built and the new locker room. Thought those were really cool.”
Epps has also virtually visited WVU’s opponent Saturday, Oklahoma State, and is talking regularly with Ohio State, Louisville, and California, among others.
Shortly after Epps finished his virtual tour, Leo (Indiana) Senior offensive lineman Landen Livingston took his online visit, speaking with the recruiting coordinators and other members of the staff.
“They did a great job explaining how the campus life was and how great of a school West Virginia is,” he said. “We went through the facilities and got to know the coaches’ backgrounds.”
Unlike Epps, Livingston did not receive an offer from West Virginia prior to the trip. However, he was told to call up area recruiter Gerad Parker after the virtual visit, and that’s when he got some good news.
“He really liked how I could move on the field, my footwork, and my ability to get to the second level,” said Livingston, who received a scholarship on that follow-up call. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has virtually visited Purdue, and is also talking with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Louisville, among others.
Heading into the weekend, another prized offensive lineman hopped on Zoom with the staff — Tyler Gibson out of Alpharetta (Georgia) Johns Creek. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder received an offer from the Mountaineers a few days prior, and came away with an even stronger feeling about the program. He also holds offers from Florida State, Arkansas and more.
These visits will continue, even during weeks when West Virginia will play games. So far during the season, the visits have been handled by defensive recruiting coordinator Trey Neyer, offensive recruiting coordinator Scott Gasper, on-campus recruiting coordinator Katie Giusto and associate athletic director Coleman Barnes, among others. Once again, the Mountaineers are adjusting with the times, and showing why it is vital to have such competent and enthusiastic pieces throughout the program.