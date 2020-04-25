The fifth round of the NFL draft served the West Virginia University football team well.
WVU’s best bet for an NFL draft pick in the 2020 class came through Saturday afternoon — as did a prospect whose route to the NFL detoured from Morgantown to the XFL.
When offensive lineman Colton McKivitz was taken in the seventh pick of the fifth round, 153rd overall, by the San Francisco 49ers, it marked the 13th consecutive year that a Mountaineer was an NFL draft pick. The only year since 2003 that a WVU player wasn’t taken in the draft was 2007. Three Mountaineers went in the draft a year later.
McKivitz had to watch this weekend’s draft unfold in Arizona, away from his family. When the big moment came, the new 49er said there was a little chaotic getting everyone together on video.
“Yeah, [my mom] had it and I know she was getting a little nervous and then I was able to do some scrambling around when I got the Zoom meeting from the coaching staff and get them on the line as well,” McKivitz told reporters in his introductory teleconference. “So, we’re pretty excited for what’s to come.”
McKivitz earning a phone call was of little surprise. He was the only WVU player invited to the 2020 NFL combine in Indianapolis following a highly decorated college career.
After starting 47 games over four seasons, the graduate of Union Local High in Morristown, Ohio, was named the 2019 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year after allowing just one sack as a senior and finishing in the top five for Big 12 offensive linemen in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades.
He was a second-team Walter Camp All-American, a third-team Associated Press All-American and a participant in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Scouts believed he made up for average measurables with an above-average nasty streak. Different teams were looking at McKivitz at both guard and tackle, but he’s not sure where he’ll end up to start in San Francisco.
“I had no idea actually,” he said. “I didn’t really have a whole lot of contact with them after the combine and leading up to this. So, it was a pretty big surprise to get a call from them actually.”
The Niners did some dealing to get into position to pick McKivitz. San Francisco traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for that 153rd pick.
WVU connections were bolstered in the fifth round when safety Kenny Robinson came off the board one pick before McKivitz to the Carolina Panthers. Robinson was an All-Big 12 first-team pick as a Mountaineer sophomore, but was dismissed from the team for a code-of-conduct violation related to academic fraud.
Robinson moved from the college ranks to the short-lived second life of professional wrestling impresario Vince McMahon’s XFL. Before the league closed its doors during the 2020 season, Robinson impressed NFL scouts with two interceptions and a sack through five games.
Robinson told reporters Saturday that it was important for him to be forthcoming with the details of his dismissal during the draft process and start working past that mistake.
“I felt like it was major for me to be so honest,” he said. “Me owning up to my mistakes was a major part of it. A lot of people have problems owning up to their mistakes. I felt like I needed to make that a point. I owned up to my mistake. I knew it was a mistake, but I learned from it and I was moving on and becoming a better person.”
While the XFL stint was an uncommon step for someone in Robinson’s position, he found that ultimately, it was a beneficial one.
“It gave me the opportunity to be a professional,” he said. “I was a professional football player for the past few months. It helped with my time management skills, to mature as a man and to go out on my own.”