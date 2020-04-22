From six-man private-school football to the cusp of the NFL, former West Virginia University offensive lineman Colton McKivitz has had a long journey to this weekend. It’s a journey he hopes has a happy ending.
McKivitz leads a group of former Mountaineers waiting to see if their name is called through the three days of the NFL draft. The draft, originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, now will be held virtually and broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network starting with Thursday’s 8 p.m. first round.
If any Mountaineer is going to hear his name, it likely won’t be Thursday night. The second and third rounds begin at 7 p.m. Friday, and the fourth through seventh rounds begin at noon Saturday.
McKivitz is the likeliest WVU draft prospect to hear his name called. He was the only Mountaineer invited to the NFL combine, which brings the top draft prospects to Indianapolis to showcase their abilities in front of every NFL team.
McKivitz originally didn’t think football would be his sport. He figured he’d make his name in baseball.
“I didn’t start playing 11-man football until my sophomore year of high school,” McKivitz told reporters during the NFL combine. “I played a little bit of six-man at a small private school.”
McKivitz was at East Richland Christian Academy in St. Clairsville, Ohio, because his mother worked there. When his family decided he should grow as an athlete, he transferred out to Union Local High School in Morristown, Ohio.
“I got into football and it was a way for me to get a scholarship,” he added. “That’s how I kinda got turned around with it and now it’s turned into this.”
His ascension in the sport was quick, even with a late start in the 11-man game. He signed with West Virginia after being named to the All-Ohio Division V first team. After redshirting his first year, McKivitz started 47 games over the next four years.
By his final season in 2019, he grew into one of the top offensive linemen in college football. He allowed just one sack last season and was in the top five for Big 12 offensive linemen in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. On top of being named Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, he earned spots on the Walter Camp All-America second team and Associated Press All-America third team, along with an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
“One thing I take pride on is my job,” McKivitz said. “That’s how I was raised. What you put your name on is who you are. I take pride in chasing perfection, being a physical player but also making sure my job is done.”
Physicality has become McKivitz’s calling card among draft scouts. NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein said McKivitz is a lineman with “average athleticism and above-average nasty” who exhibits a “dirt-dog mentality.” CBSSports.com has McKivitz as a fifth-round pick, while NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him as a sixth-round pick and SI.com has him as a seventh-round pick.
Regardless of where he’s drafted, McKivitz knows he’ll have to show that toughness if he wants to become an NFL player.
“Everyone is good at this level,” he said. “There has to be little things you do that others don’t and that’s what sets you apart.”
•••
NFL.com has two more former WVU players in the draft mix this weekend — defensive backs Keith Washington and Kenny Robinson. Washington was named to the All-Big 12 second team last season after intercepting three passes and breaking up nine. He’s considered a priority free agent candidate.
Robinson’s journey to the NFL draft made a five-game pit stop in the resurrected XFL. He picked off two passes and recorded a sack before the league shut its doors for good during the 2020 season. Robinson is considered a late-round prospect.
He was an All-Big 12 first-teamer as a sophomore, but was dismissed from the team for a code-of-conduct violation related to academic fraud.
•••
Another player with Mountain State ties has strong draft potential. LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss is the son of Rand native, former Marshall star and Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. He declared for the NFL draft after his junior year following a breakout performance in the national title game, catching two touchdowns from likely No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.
Moss, who starred in high school in Charlotte, North Carolina, caught four touchdown passes as a junior. Zierlein rates Moss a late-round pick whose talent as a run-blocker could earn him a place on a roster.