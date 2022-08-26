Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WVU's Garrett Greene slings a pass as fellow quarterbacks look on during a preseason practice.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

MORGANTOWN — If you are among the many who are troubled by the lack of an announcement of West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the first game of the 2022 season, don’t be.

And if you are among the many who believe that head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have already made the decision and are hiding it for whatever reason, that’s OK, too. Just don’t fret about it. There are several items that are much more worth your concern and pre-game worrying.