MORGANTOWN — If you are among the many who are troubled by the lack of an announcement of West Virginia’s starting quarterback for the first game of the 2022 season, don’t be.
And if you are among the many who believe that head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have already made the decision and are hiding it for whatever reason, that’s OK, too. Just don’t fret about it. There are several items that are much more worth your concern and pre-game worrying.
Brown’s statement last Monday, indicating that he would not announce the starter on that date, has been parsed, dissected, twisted and turned until it might be used to prove that the moon landings never really happened. It’s fueled more speculation, more disbelief, and more conspiracy theories than the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West saga.
To which we say: R-E-L-A-X.
And if that doesn’t help, we’d say this: It doesn’t really matter who the starter is going to be.
Well, at least in one sense.
The important thing in determining the winner of this battle, plus a couple of other battles for starting spots, is that the winner, whoever it is, plays better this year than the incumbent of a year ago.
That’s true at quarterback, at right tackle, at cornerback and at kickoff specialist, just to name a few. It’s not so vital that anyone knows who is going to take that first snap a week before it actually occurs.
It’s also important to avoid playing Tom Symkowski’s “Jump to Conclusions” game from the movie "Office Space," although thousands of scenarios were immediately being run through as soon as Brown’s statement hit the airwaves.
On another level, of course, there’s no denying that the quarterback spot is different than any other on the field, and the attendant interest in it is understandable.
The sharing of the position between multiple players rarely works out, as it can at wide receiver or linebacker, just to name a couple.
In most situations, there has to be “one guy” at QB. But just because that guy hasn’t been identified yet doesn’t mean there is automatically a problem at the spot, although that’s just as automatically the assumption of a percentage of the fan base, and a good percentage of media, too.
There are a number of potential reasons why Brown hasn’t made the announcement yet. It could be gamesmanship, although he also said that he wasn’t trying to be coy about the process.
He and Harrell may want to watch the three days of game week prep to get a last look at each of the contenders. In these times, when social media has become more important to many than the game itself, the announcement might be held for a Twitter or Instagram reveal, as the uniforms were during the summer.
Or he might be holding it for his weekly radio show on Tuesday, which wouldn’t be without precedent, as he usually has a bit of an info drop or reveal on that outlet each week.
The final item to remember, though, is that none of this is likely to impact play on the field. The team isn’t going to play better, or worse, due to the fact that a QB hasn’t been announced publicly yet.
Whenever that comes, there will likely be another wave of speculation, pseudo-analysis and hand-wringing. Again, though, that’s all background noise. What matters is how that starter plays, and if he can help produce WVU’s 41st win in the Backyard Brawl next Thursday.