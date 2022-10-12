Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Big 12 Midseason Awards Football

West Virginia coach Neal Brown

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN — The moment of truth has arrived for West Virginia's football team — and maybe its football program.

The Mountaineers came into the season expecting to show improvement over a year ago, even though they faced a tough schedule against which they had to prove themselves.