MORGANTOWN — Certainly an athlete, no matter what the sport, has to have a high level of ability and an in-depth understanding of the sport to be great.
There’s also a third necessity, though — confidence.
Confidence to step into the arena and compete against the best of the best. Confidence to take the risk that’s often necessary to make a big play. Confidence to quickly put a bad moment in the rear-view mirror and move on to the next play.
Some confuse confidence with cockiness, but there is a difference.
“When you’re confident, you know your ability but you’re humble about it,” explained WVU sophomore cornerback Nicktroy Fortune. “When you’re cocky, you feel like you’re above everybody else.
“I’m not cocky at all. I’m confident, for sure. I know the ability I have, but I’m also humble about it.”
Whether it is a cornerback who has the confidence to break on a pass and drive for an interception or a quarterback who tries to thread the needle searching for a key completion, it takes confidence to make big plays on the football field.
“At times you have to be aggressive, and you have to have the confidence you can make that throw. If you don’t have that confidence, it’s going to be hard to be successful at quarterback,” said WVU junior signal-caller Jarret Doege.
“Right now I feel more confident in myself and more confident in our team,” continued Doege. “In the past, I may have seen something that was possibly open, but I didn’t have the confidence to trigger it. Now with experience and film study and things like that, I have more confidence that I can make that throw that can lead to a big play.”
Confidence often goes hand in hand with experience.
A native of Lubbock, Texas, Doege is entering his fifth season of college football. He played in 19 games as a true freshman and sophomore while at Bowling Green, starting 17 of those. After transferring to West Virginia in 2019, he’s played in another 14 games with the Mountaineers, starting 13 times.
Between the two schools, Doege has thrown 1,071 passes for 7,446 total yards. He’s had more on-field opportunities than any other returning Big 12 quarterback.
Iowa State’s Brock Purdy isn’t far behind with 1,060 career pass attempts in his three years with the Cyclones, but Doege has as much experience as anyone in the league and hopefully the confidence that often goes with it. Also because of his redshirt in 2019 and the free-eligibility season in 2020 as a result of COVID, Doege actually has two years of college eligibility remaining, if he wants to use them.
So, he can build up more experience and more confidence in the years ahead.
Quarterback is far from the only position on the football field that requires confidence. A place-kicker with doubts is like a golfer who has the yips when he steps onto the tee.
Certainly, cornerbacks have to have confidence in their ability, and they also must possess the short memory that comes with such confidence.
“I was thrown into the fire my freshman year,” Fortune remembered of the 2019 season. “My confidence got tested a little bit, because I got beat a few times. But you have to realize that even the greats get beat. When you get beat, you have to come back, realize why you got beat and then get ready for the next snap.”
Fortune played in 11 of West Virginia’s 12 games during his true-freshman season in 2019, starting two of them. Even though he got more action than a vast majority of first-year players, Fortune fought with his confidence as a college rookie.
“I know the lowest it got was when I was thrown into the Texas game and gave up a touchdown,” recalled Fortune of the back-and-forth battle with the Longhorns at Mountaineer Field in which UT held on for a 42-31 win.
“My confidence after that was really low. I was able to get out of that because I’m a big believer in my faith. There was a lot of prayer and a lot of talking to my brothers, who are like my therapists now. I reminded myself I’m here for a reason, playing at West Virginia University, wanting to make an impact. Reminding myself of that helped me get out of that hole.”
Fortune overcame the low against Texas and developed into a full-time starter last season. He had 35 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception in WVU’s 6-4 campaign.
Even though he started every game in 2020, Fortune admitted he often didn’t play with the confidence that accompanied a quality athlete.
“It took me until the end of my sophomore year to realize I could be good,” noted the 5-foot-11, 194-pound native of Roswell, Georgia. “When I learned that, my confidence skyrocketed. My confidence is higher now than it’s ever been.”
For Fortune, Doege or any high-level athlete, confidence is a huge key.