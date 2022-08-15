The emphasis West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and his staff put on special teams is apparent in nearly every practice as those units get as much work as the offense and defense.
For Jeff Koonz, the team’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach, that kind of attention is necessary.
“It’s an investment in time,” Koonz said during a media session on Monday. “We invest time in special teams, whether that’s through a walkthrough setting or in a meeting setting, we invest as much time in special teams as anyone in the country, and I believe that and our team understands that.
"There are times we’re in here as a team and we’re watching it -- offensive linemen are in here watching special teams, the quarterbacks are in here watching special teams. The buy-in that creates from everybody in the program, that’s emphasized here even more so this year than in years past.”
Brown has praised this year’s team for being more athletic and more fundamentally sound than any of the rosters in his previous three seasons. Those comments have come despite some inexperience at key positions.
Koonz echoed those sentiments on Monday while talking about WVU's special teams. That includes key positional battles at punter, kickoff specialist and kickoff and punt returner.
“I really think we made a lot of progress this summer,” Koonz said. “All of our new kids, whether they be transfers or high school kids, we put them through a crash course through offseason agility and summer work and got them caught up on what we call our Mountaineer techniques, all techniques associated with special teams that are interchangeable within the units.
"I’m excited about the group we have. Since I’ve been here, going into year three, we’re going to have the most available bodies -- body types that we need for different components of all special teams.”
Koonz was asked about a couple of those key battles, the first of which is being waged between redshirt junior Kolton McGhee and Australian freshman Oliver Straw at punter. It’s certainly an area that could use some improvement after WVU finished sixth out of 10 Big 12 teams with an average of 43.7 yards per boot last season. That included just 12 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line in 53 attempts.
“Both have similar skill sets, but obviously Ollie has done more on the move - but Kolton can do those same movements,” Koonz said. “They’re going back and forth. Both have shown the ability to push the ball down the field with more hang time. We’ve probably had more consistent hang time than we have in the past with both of them, so we’re excited about that.”
While redshirt senior Casey Legg is expected to handle extra-point and field-goal duties again, redshirt freshman Danny King and redshirt senior Parker Grothaus, a transfer from Florida State, are battling for kickoff honors. That’s an area in which a drastic upturn would be welcomed. The Mountaineers were last by a wide margin in the Big 12 last year, averaging just 55.4 yards per kickoff and recording just 12 touchbacks. The second-fewest total was 35 by Kansas.
“Competition brings out the best in everybody, we all know that,” Koonz said. “They’ve embraced that. I’m excited about Danny, and Parker has come in and shown why he’s been able to kick at this level in a Power Five setting, and we’re excited about that.”
For the most part in practices, receivers Sam James, Preston Fox and Reese Smith have gotten kick return work with fellow wideout Graeson Malashevich having handled duties last year. Koonz said he’s comfortable putting a number of players back to return but is confident that no matter who gets the honor, the unit will be much more potent this season.
“It’s not just a returner comment, there’s a lot of guys we can put back there and we’re excited about, but what we’ve done on the back end of the kickoff return unit and the continuity with the back line and how they’re setting up blocks, we feel really confident in them in a multitude of different schemes,” Koonz said. “The understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish is the highest it’s been in three years.
“I think we’ll be explosive in our return units.”