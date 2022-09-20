Virginia Tech and West Virginia will meet for the 54th time Thursday night, and in a series that has been tight (WVU leads 29-23-1) and with a prize to the winner (the Black Diamond Trophy), plenty of memories come flooding back for fans of both schools every time the two old rivals get together.
With 17 games decided by one score or less, there have certainly been some classic battles. Here’s a look at 10 of the most memorable contests in the series.
10 One of Virginia Tech’s best memories in the series came on Oct. 7, 1989. Coming into the game, the Hokies had not won in Morgantown since 1967, and they were certainly an underdog, facing a WVU team that was ranked No. 9 in the country. The Tech defense, though, kept Major Harris and the Mountaineers off the scoreboard for the first half, and Mickey Thomas connected on three field goals during to put VT ahead 9-0 at the break. Not ready to fold up shop, WVU scored the first 10 points of the second half on a Brad Carroll field goal and a Harris touchdown pass to Charlie Fedorco to put the Mountaineers ahead 10-9. The game eventually came down to Thomas’ leg, and his 24-yard field goal with 8:28 left to play proved to be the game-winner as Tech celebrated an unlikely 12-10 victory. West Virginia was held to 185 yards of total offense and turned the ball over three times on two interceptions and a lost fumble.
9 After dropping two straight to Rich Rodriguez’s Mountaineers, Tech was hungry for revenge on Oct. 2, 2004. WVU had a lofty ranking at No. 6 and the Hokies were relishing the role of the underdog. It was all Tech early, as the Hokies scored the game’s first 16 points, but a 34-yard Eric Wicks interception return with 2:55 left in the third quarter put the Mountaineers on the board for the first time and seemed to boost their energy. After a Virginia Tech field goal made the score 19-6, WVU answered when Rasheed Marshall raced 46 yards for a score, pulling the visitors within six. WVU was on the move and in Virginia Tech territory as the clock ticked under a minute to play, but on a second-and-10 from the Hokies’ 42-yard line, Vincent Fuller intercepted Marshall to put the game on ice.
8 The Hokies and Mountaineers hadn’t faced off on the gridiron in 12 seasons when they met at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 3, 2017. The game lived up to the hype, with the teams trading blows throughout. Neither squad ever led by more than a touchdown, as Tech quarterback Josh Jackson exchanged big plays with WVU’s Will Grier, who was making his first start as a Mountaineer. Tied at 24-all with 12:37 to play after a 60-yard strike from Grier to Gary Jennings, Tech pulled back in front when Travon McMillian scored from 3 yards out to give the Hokies a 31-24 advantage with 6:30 to play. Grier marched WVU back down the field, and he had two plays from the 15-yard line to potentially tie the game. The best opportunity was the third-down play, which slipped through the arms of David Sills, and the No. 21 Hokies escaped with a one-score win.
7 In what would prove to be West Virginia’s final victory at old Mountaineer Field, WVU completed one of the largest comebacks in school history against the Hokies on Nov. 3, 1979. Ahead 23-6 at halftime, VT looked comfortably in control, but late in the third quarter WVU quarterback Oliver Luck began to lead his team back. A 26-yard touchdown pass to Cedric Thomas cut the Hokies’ lead to 23-13, and three minutes later Luck scored on a 16-yard run to pull the Mountaineers within three. The future WVU athletic director wasn’t done yet. Early in the fourth quarter he found Darrell Miller on a 27-yard touchdown pass to put the Mountaineers in front for the first time since leading 6-3 in the second quarter. Eldridge Dixon then salted away the West Virginia victory with a 25-yard touchdown scamper with 1:59 to play. WVU lost 24-17 the next week to Pitt, the final game ever at old Mountaineer Field.
6 The most recent game in the Black Diamond Trophy was another instant classic. On Sept. 18, 2021, Virginia Tech visited Mountaineer Field for the first time since 2005, and a huge crowd was there to give the No. 15 Hokies a not-so-warm welcome. WVU started fast with an 80-yard Leddie Brown touchdown run on the opening series, and the crowd was really roaring when Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught a 29-yard Jarret Doege pass to put the home team ahead 14-0. Tech didn’t go away, though, scoring on a 23-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister to Tayvion Robinson, but the Mountaineers answered with two more scores — a Sam James touchdown catch and a Casey Legg field goal — to take a 24-7 lead into halftime. Another Legg field goal opened the scoring in the second half and gave WVU a 20-point lead, but things got interesting down the stretch. Tech scored on the final play of the third quarter on a Raheem Blackshear run and then used that momentum to score again with 3:10 left to play, making it 27-21. Tech got a chance to take the lead moments later when Doege’s screen pass was intercepted on a third-and-10, giving the Hokies the ball at the WVU 17-yard line. Tech moved all the way to the WVU 3-yard line and had a first-and-goal from there, but the WVU defense came through. Two runs were stuffed short, and then a pair of Burmeister passes were broken up as the Mountaineers held on for the victory.
5 Despite a Mountaineer win in Blacksburg the year before, the No. 3 Hokies were a heavy favorite when they came to Morgantown to face the 2-4 Mountaineers on Oct. 22, 2003, but WVU was paying little attention to the forecasts. WVU set the tone early with touchdown runs from Kay-Jay Harris and Quincy Wilson, and not even a controversial 50-yard fumble return by Tech’s Vincent Fuller — which Mountaineer fans will tell you to this day was a forward lateral — could dampen the spirits of a rowdy gold and blue crowd. WVU opened the second half with a 93-yard touchdown strike from Rasheed Marshall to Travis Garvin, and there was no looking back as the Mountaineers added a Marshall touchdown run to win convincingly 28-7.
4The two teams first met in 1912, but it took until 1973 for an annual series to begin. The first big game in the series, though, came on Nov. 23, 1974, at Lane Stadium. Both squads had struggled through difficult seasons, but they wanted to end it the right way. The game was so intense that WVU head coach Bobby Bowden picked up a pair of unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties for arguing with the officials. The Mountaineers led 7-6 at halftime on the strength of a 99-yard Marcus Mauney interception return, and they extended the lead to 14-6 on an 85-yard Artie Owens rush to begin the second half. Tech, though, tied it up near the end of the third quarter on a 43-yard Roscoe Coles rush and the ensuing 2-point conversion. The Hokies then took their first lead of the game with 6:29 to play when Coles found the end zone from 2 yards out. But WVU wasn’t finished. Dan Kendra connected with Bernie Kirchner on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 on the clock, and instead of kicking the extra point, Bowden decided to go for the win. Marshall Mills’ pass was successful, and WVU took a 22-21 lead. Tech did have one final scoring chance, but its field goal attempt missed the mark and the Mountaineers celebrated.
3 Virginia Tech was looking to play spoiler on Oct. 2, 1993. This Mountaineer team was barely in the polls at No. 25 but it was still perfect on the season and looking to continue to build. Tech scored first on a 33-yard touchdown strike from Maurice DeShazo to Cornelius White, and that was the only score in the opening half of a defensive struggle. WVU finally got on the board in the third quarter with a pair of Todd Sauerbrun field goals and a safety, but the 8-7 lead was short-lived as Steve Sanders hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from DeShazo to put the visitors from Blacksburg back in front. The 2-point conversion failed, however, and that proved costly, as WVU finally found the end zone for the first time all game on a Rodney Woodard plunge with 4:08 remaining. WVU escaped with a 14-13 victory and went on to a perfect 11-0 regular season.
2West Virginia got its opportunity to play spoiler on Nov. 6, 1999, when the unranked Mountaineers hosted Michael Vick and the Hokies, who were undefeated and ranked No. 3. The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter with Andre Kendrick rushing for a 46-yard Hokie score and Khori Ivy hauling in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Marc Bulger for the Mountaineers. A Shayne Graham field goal and a safety put the visitors ahead 12-7 at the end of the third quarter, and it looked as though they were ready to put it away when Shyrone Stith field the end zone from 6 yards out with 4:59 to play in the game to put the Hokies ahead 19-7. But WVU wasn’t done. The Mountaineers got a big return and then marched 39 yards in seven plays before Brad Lewis, subbing for an injured Bulger, connected with Jerry Porter for a score. Two minutes later, the Mountaineers were in the end zone again when Lewis hit Ivy for an 18-yard score. Ahead 20-19 with 1:15 on the clock, WVU attempted to stretch the lead to three, but the 2-point conversion failed. In a signature moment in Vick’s fantastic collegiate career, he led the Hokies down the field and made an incredible play when it looked as though he was about to step out of bounds on a scramble. Instead, he surprised WVU defender Barrett Green, cut back inside and ran 26 yards down the sideline. It set up a 44-yard Graham field goal as time expired, keeping the Hokies’ perfect season alive. Tech ended the season in the Sugar Bowl against Florida State with a national title on the line. FSU won 46-29.
1 West Virginia was 6-3 when it traveled to Blacksburg on a Wednesday night to face the No. 13 Hokies on Nov. 20, 2002, but the Mountaineers weren’t getting much national respect. After finishing 3-8 in his first season in Morgantown, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez was still searching for a signature win to announce his arrival to the nation. He found just that on a chilly night at Lane Stadium. Ahead 14-10 at the half, WVU really put the pressure on the Hokies late in the third when Quincy Wilson rumbled 42 yards for a touchdown that put the Mountaineers up 21-10. Tech quickly answered with a touchdown of its own with 1:29 to play in the third, but defenses took over in the final frame. The Hokies had a chance to pull in front with a little less than 4 minutes to play, but the WVU defense came through in a big way, stopping three straight rushes from the 1-yard line to force a turnover. Grant Wiley jumped over the line and stuffed Lee Suggs on a fourth down. WVU couldn’t move the ball and elected to take a safety rather than punt the ball away against Tech’s legendary “Beamer Ball” special teams. The Hokies marched down the field and were in range for a game-tying field goal when quarterback Bryan Randall instead tried to win it with a throw to the end zone. There waiting was WVU’s Brian King, and his interception closed the door on a 21-18 Mountaineer victory.