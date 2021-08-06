The opening of West Virginia’s preseason football camp on Friday seemed to bring with it a returned sense of normalcy, especially compared to last year’s camp, which came under heavy COVID-19 restrictions.
“Hopefully we can stay like this,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said as he welcomed a media contingent back to an in-person press conference.
Yet, while things seemed normal, what normal is -- both in terms of how WVU will handle practices and its caution in facing the virus -- has obviously changed.
“[COVID-19 is] still alive and well, unfortunately,” Brown said. “We’re still using a lot of precautions. Almost every staff member is vaccinated, a high percentage of our team is vaccinated, but not everyone. My preference would be for everyone to be vaccinated but each individual has a choice and we don’t have 100% at this point. What we’re doing is the unvaccinated are still wearing masks and we’re being careful. Anytime we have interior meetings we’re social distancing and so we’re still taking it serious.
“With the delta variant continuing to grow nationwide and here in West Virginia, we’ll continue to proceed cautiously. We have the same approach we did last year. We have plans in place, it’s all about safety and wellness and if we need to adjust, we will.”
Certainly, Brown and his staff have adjusted the early camp practices.
A year ago, WVU spent its first two weeks of camp holding two split-squad scrimmages in an effort to reduce the number of players in drills and other activities. While everything during the pandemic was a learning tool of sorts, Brown said his staff learned a lot of valuable lessons from the process a year ago, particularly the advantages of splitting the team’s roster up for early practices.
“We do a lot of drill work special teams-wise and by splitting the squad we found some guys that really helped us as the year went on,” Brown said. “And we wouldn’t have recognized them because they probably would’ve been on scout team early on in camp, but because we were split squad, they got live reps and were very proficient at the drills.
“The other thing too is that as you go through the season you experience injuries. We’re back under the normal rules where you’ve got a four-game redshirt. What I project happening is these young guys or first-year players are getting a lot of quality reps that they’re logging, so now when we have to use them or we need to use them in their four games they’re going to be prepared to do that."
Brown added that the team had four split-squad scrimmages planned.
“What we found out is -- and it did carry out today -- is the guys are out there for a shorter amount of time but they get more total reps, and our young guys, it really helps them because they get one-on-one coaching and they get more reps,” Brown said. “I think you always learn better by doing rather than watching.”
The Mountaineers enter fall camp with a myriad of questions to answer, just like every other team in the country. Linebacker and defensive back depth, backup running back, offensive line improvement, wide receiver drops -- all and several other things will be addressed over the next few weeks.
But every journey starts with a first step, and that’s what Friday was about.
“Good first day, basically flag football day one,” Brown said. “Really hard to tell until we get some pads on, but I thought our guys had some good energy."
Brown on realignment
During the press conference, Brown was asked about conference realignment and gave his first public statement on the matter.
“We talked about it real early and here’s what I said and I’ll say it publicly: ‘I have no crystal ball, I have no idea how it’s going to play out,’” Brown said. “What I do know though is that West Virginia for a really long time has been in a bunch of different conferences but has played at a high level, and the success of our men’s basketball program and our football program will dictate that we’ll be in a good landing spot. Now, I can’t project what that looks like. For the foreseeable future, we’re in the Big 12, we’re getting ready to play in the Big 12 and we’re happy members there and it’s not going to affect anything we’re doing this year. We’re going to play the same schedule.
“That’s the way I talk about it to our guys is, ‘Hey, we’ve had several different conferences, the one common is that we’ve always played football at a real high level here and we’ve handled those changes, whatever they may be and we’ll do that moving forward as well.”
Briefs
n West Virginia’s Fan Day will be held on Saturday with the team practicing in Milan Puskar Stadium as opposed to the practice field. The event is open to all fans and Brown, coaches and players will meet with fans and sign autographs from 9 a.m. until 10:30, with practice scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.
n Brown announced that junior tight end Mike O’Laughlin, sophomore cornerback Naim Muhammad and freshman bandit Ja’Corey Hammett are all out of practice as camp begins. O’Laughlin’s injury is a minor one and Brown called his absence “precautionary.” Muhammad underwent offseason surgery and is expected to miss a few more weeks while Hammett is still recovering from an ACL injury in his high school season last fall. His return is unknown.
n While those three players are out, senior kicker Evan Staley was back on Friday nine months after suffering a season-ending leg injury against Kansas State in October, 2020.
n Freshman running back Jaylen Anderson is not in camp as he is still sorting out eligibility issues. He was the only player on the roster not to be present on Friday.