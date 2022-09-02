Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Reese Smith JT D

WVU receiver Reese Smith (15) and quarterback JT Daniels commiserate after the Mountaineers' 38-31 loss at Pitt Thursday night.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

PITTSBURGH -- In his first start as a Mountaineer, WVU quarterback JT Daniels said he was very proud of his team, but his frustration over the season-opening 38-31 loss to Pitt was evident, as he couldn’t help but drop in a couple of naughty words during his postgame press conference.

“All around, I felt great with myself and my team in general,” explained the transfer from Georgia by way of USC. “Offense, defense, I’m really [expletive deleted] proud of this team.”

