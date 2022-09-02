PITTSBURGH -- In his first start as a Mountaineer, WVU quarterback JT Daniels said he was very proud of his team, but his frustration over the season-opening 38-31 loss to Pitt was evident, as he couldn’t help but drop in a couple of naughty words during his postgame press conference.
“All around, I felt great with myself and my team in general,” explained the transfer from Georgia by way of USC. “Offense, defense, I’m really [expletive deleted] proud of this team.”
Despite being pressured by Pitt’s defensive front throughout much of the game, Daniels completed 23 of 40 passes for 214 yards with two touchdown passes, both to Bryce Ford-Wheaton.
Unfortunately for Ford-Wheaton -- and all the Mountaineers -- Daniels’ only interception was a well-thrown ball to the receiver in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 31-31. The football went right through Ford-Wheaton’s hands and right into the receptive arms of Pitt defensive back M.J. Devonshire, who weaved 54 yards on the return for the game-winning touchdown with 2:58 left to play.
“The first thing I tried to do was make the tackle,” Daniels said, reflecting on the pick. “If I throw Bryce a thousand stop routes, that may happen once. It was a fluke it happened.
“As soon as that play was over, I was like, ‘OK, let’s go score.’ I think we did a great job in the last two minutes of the game [in trying to drive for a tying touchdown]. We weren’t put in a great situation, but I thought we did a great job.”
It came down to a fourth-down play with 24 seconds left when Daniels attempted to connect with receiver Reese Smith near the end zone. The ball was low, and Smith went down to get it just inches from the goal line. The officials initially called it a good catch, but after a review it was ruled incomplete … game over.
“I think Reese made a helluva play. He just came up a little short. I thought he caught it,” stated Daniels. “I thought he had control, but I guess not. I don’t make the calls.”
The largest crowd to ever witness a sporting event in the city of Pittsburgh (70,622) was on hand for the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl, which had been on an 11-year hiatus.
Daniels loved the atmosphere in Acrisure Stadium, even when the Panther fans were yelling at him.
“This was definitely cool,” said the WVU quarterback who had previously played not only at Georgia but also USC. “I love hostile atmospheres. That’s one of my favorite things about college football, how involved the fans are. It’s great. This was an experience I’ll definitely remember for a long time.”
The experience in the 2022 Backyard Brawl may have been memorable, but it also was a losing one for West Virginia.
While he didn’t like the loss, Daniels believes his team has the ability to be dynamic if it makes the necessary improvements.
“I think of all the things you can fix on a week-to-week basis, execution is one of them,” said Daniels. “Culture and having a team that will fight, you can’t fix that, and this team will fight. There is a lot I’m very optimistic about.”